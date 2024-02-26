“Things are going really well,” says the insider

Hailee Steinfeld And Josh Allen‘s relationship continues to grow, with a source close to the couple telling PEOPLE that they are in a “serious relationship”. Tea Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Star and the Buffalo Bills The quarterbacks spend more time together, especially after Allen’s football season ends. According to the source, things are going really well for the couple, who are both family oriented and driven. They are committed to keeping their relationship private and are on the same page about it.

The couple, both 27, are relatively private about their romance, but have been spotted out on dates together several times. Their first public appearance as a couple was in October when they attended the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres’ season-opener against the New York Rangers. Most recently, they were spotted together in Laguna Niguel, California in January Kansas City Chiefs Bills eliminated from NFL playoffs.

“Hailey is in a great place and would love to settle down if she’s with the right guy,” shared a source close to Steinfeld. It seems the couple is taking their time to nurture their relationship and focus on building a strong foundation.

The relationship is progressing

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s relationship timeline has been quite eventful. They were first spotted together in May, and a source described them as a “cute couple” who had been “hanging out for a few weeks”. In June, it was revealed that they are still dating and getting to know each other. In October, Steinfeld was spotted spending time with Allen’s mother in East Aurora, New York, indicating that their relationship is moving forward.

The couple’s trip also included sweet moments like a sushi date night in New York City, where Allen was photographed with his arm around Steinfeld. Their public appearances and outings have provided glimpses of their growing bond.

As their relationship develops, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen They seem to be taking things at their own pace, prioritizing privacy and nurturing their connection.