BTS Inspires Movie ‘The Idea Of You’ Starring Anne Hathaway

E! News for their film The Idea of ​​You, it was revealed that K-pop boy band, BTS, was used as a reference for the film’s choreography. During the interview, both actors were asked about the inspiration behind the film’s male lead, Hayes Campbell.

Many people, including the reporter, were curious to know if Hayes Campbell’s character was inspired by the famous British singer Harry Styles, when he was a member of One Direction. In response, both celebrities vehemently denied this and claimed that Hayes Campbell is an independent character. However, Nicholas Galitzine added that he actually drew inspiration for dance routines from other artists, including BTS, for his films.

“I think Haze is just an amazing character in his own right, and you know, there were so many incredible references. We used BTS for the whole choreography, which was really amazing.

Fans of the septet were both surprised and delighted to learn this. While it’s no surprise that BTS captivated netizens around the world with their dancing skills and stunning choreography, they were happy to learn that they were used as inspiration and references for other projects.

The Idea Of You” is a British film recently released in theaters on March 16, 2024. It depicts the life of Hayes Campbell, the lead singer of a boy band, who falls in love with a 40-year-old single mother. . The story begins when a single mother, Solenn Marchand, takes her daughter to the annual music festival, Coachella, at the request of her ex-husband. There, she encounters an unexpected turn of events and finds herself falling in love with Hayes Campbell, 24, the lead singer of the boy band August Moon.

Since Hayes Campbell was the lead singer of a boy band, dance skills and choreography were natural requirements for his character. When fans learned that BTS was the inspiration and reference behind this, they were overjoyed and celebrated the news.