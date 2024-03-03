Nicki Minaj sends love to fans after tour fight

Nicki Minaj has sent love to fans after a nasty fight broke out during the first stop of the “Pink Friday 2 Tour.”

The “Romance Revenge” rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday (March 3) with a positive message for her fans, though she didn’t directly address the feud.

She wrote: “Dear Barbz, I love you. I really want to. Always have. will always run. -HB.” The signature refers to one of her nicknames, Harajuku Barbie.

A video posted by TMZ The pink-wigged barb is caught throwing punches at the Oakland, California show before scores of other fans enter the melee.

Security guards eventually came to the situation to calm down the fight, but not before punches were thrown and nasty words were said.

Despite the fight, the sold-out tour stops marked an exciting period for Nicki. About two weeks before opening night, Pink Friday 2 was certified as the rapper’s best-selling track of the tour.

Last month, the Young Money hitmaker shared a screenshot of a Live Nation press release that read: “Nicki Minaj Presents Pink Friday 2 World Tour, Her Best-Selling Tour Ever With Over 25 Sold Out Arena Shows In Just Days . Presale.”

It continued: “Minaj sold 30,000 tickets in her home state alone with shows in Newark, New York City and Brooklyn, where an additional show is being added.”

Underneath the screenshot, an excited Nicky wrote: “This happened during the presale days. Now we are 10 days away. So grateful. SOOOOO grateful and honored to have you in #GagCITY.”

Nicki Minaj also became the first female rapper to hit one billion streams in 2024 by February.

Most of the streams are likely to be deposited in 2023 Pink Friday 2and his two lead singles, “FTCU” and “Everybody” with Lil Uzi Vert.

The news comes days after Minaj surpassed JAY-Z to become the sixth longest-charting rapper of all time.

chartdata Reportedly, Queens’ original music has charted for 1,945 cumulative weeks. Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200. This was also confirmed by the figures Billboard.

Only Drake, Lil Wayne, Eminem, Kanye West and Future have more consecutive chart placements, and Minaj is the longest-charting female rapper on the list.

Earlier this year, Pink Friday 2 It also became the fastest album by a female rapper to surpass one billion streams on Spotify.