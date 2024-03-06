In this terrible scene of the game will be in the series, this clue does not lie

The most memorable scene from The Last of Us Part II will probably be adapted equally in Season 2 of the television series. The production may have already planned the filming locations for these moving sequences of the video game.

In addition to being a cult video game license, The Last of Us is one of the best TV series of all time as evidenced by its rating on Rotten Tomatoes. After a remarkable first season, millions of viewers are eagerly waiting for Season 2 of the show, which will pick up part of The Last of Us 2.

HAS How far will the TV series go from the original work? This is the question that many people ask themselves. A new hint suggests that a legendary scene from The Last of Us will be present in Season 2 of the HBO program.

Warning: If you’ve never played The Last of Us Part II, the following lines contain major spoilers on the story of the Naughty Dog game.

This tragic scene from the game should be acknowledged in season 2 of The Last of Us

The most striking scene in The Last of Us Part 2 occurs at the very beginning of the adventure. When Joel and Tommy offer their help to a group of survivors they met earlier, they find themselves surrounded by them in a small room inside the chalet.

Abby, who is supposed to be the leader of the group and her allies, recognizes the two brothers and especially Joel, who is responsible for her father’s death. She takes revenge and The main character of The Last of Us is first hit with a golf club, in front of Ellie.

Will viewers (again) experience this moving sequence in season 2 of The Last of Us? Chances are yes. At X, The Last of Us News account reveals that the product Reportedly recently rented a chalet near a golf course in the Canadian town of Mission. The location is very similar to a scene from The Last of Us Part II.

Of course, there is nothing yet to confirm that Joel, played by Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us series, will disappear in season 2. Perhaps producers Neil Druckman and Craig Mazin have a surprise in store for fans and that The scene will eventually take an unexpected turn, Leaving the life of Sarah’s father dead.

Last year, Pedro Pascal estimated that this ” It doesn’t make sense to follow the first game so faithfully up to this point only to have a significant exit ” For her part, Bella Ramsay told herself ” Emotionally prepared » To see a character played by his sidekick disappear.

Neil Druckman, series showrunner and director of the video game license, also remains cryptic about the sequence and Season 2 as a whole. Craig Mazin assured that he is not afraid to kill characters, but Nor did they feel pressured to faithfully follow the game’s story. Fans will have the end of the story only when The Last of Us Season 2 releases, with the casting being revealed.