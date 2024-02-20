Andreas Brehme, world champion with the FRG in 1990, has died

Brehm began his career at HSV Barmbach-Uhlenhorst before signing for Saarbrucken in 1980. In 1987, he won the German Super Cup and the championship under the colors of Bayern. He then moved to Italy where he joined Inter Milan. He played 154 matches for the Nerazzurri, scoring 12 goals and winning the Italian championship in 1989 and the UEFA Cup in 1991.