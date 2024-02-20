Andreas Brehme, world champion with the FRG in 1990, has died
Left back and German football legend Andreas Brehm died overnight, his family announced to the German press. Brehm scored the winning goal from the penalty spot for the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) in the 1990 World Cup final against Diego Maradona’s Argentina (1–0).
” Bayern are deeply saddened by the sudden death of Andreas Brehme (…) We will always keep Andreas Brehme in our hearts. », said Bayern Munich, where the defender played during his career.
Brehm began his career at HSV Barmbach-Uhlenhorst before signing for Saarbrucken in 1980. In 1987, he won the German Super Cup and the championship under the colors of Bayern. He then moved to Italy where he joined Inter Milan. He played 154 matches for the Nerazzurri, scoring 12 goals and winning the Italian championship in 1989 and the UEFA Cup in 1991.
After a short season at Real Zaragoza, he returned to Germany where he won the German Cup in 1996 and the championship with Kaiserslautern in 1998.
In the national team, he played 86 matches between 1984 and 1994 and scored 8 goals with the FRG (then Germany after reunification). Thus Brehm participated in three World Cups in 1986, 1990 and 1994 during his career.