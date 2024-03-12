In agony, Barça dismiss Naples and climb into the quarters

FC Barcelona ends four-year drought.

This Wednesday the Fowlers of Naples, in the round of 16 return, at Monjuic, return to the quarter-finals of C1 for the first time since Barcelona 2020.

After four years, Barça are back in the European Top 8! The Catalan club sealed its ticket to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a win over Naples (3-1). The Blaugrana, who were held to a draw in the first leg (1-1), went through all the emotions during this highly thrilling return match.

Great start for Barça

“The most important match of the season“.Yamal, already irresistible despite his 16 years, and author of a monstrous opening. The Blaugrana quickly consolidated their dominance and looked to break even with two goals in quick succession after a quarter of an hour of play. Lopez (1 -0 , 15th). And Cancelo (2-0, 17th) was able to take advantage of the omission of the Neapolitan defense that lost. After a bad start, the reigning Italian champions experienced an ordeal during the half hour before facing the pressure. Completely changed (2-1, 30th).

Lewandowski crucify Naples

Surprised by Napoli’s first collective movement, Barça immediately lost all control. Ter Stegen had to intervene immediately after Di Lorenzo’s (34th) header. In the tough time before the break, the Blaugrana were content to fend off the attacks of a resurgent Napoli for long periods, but it was not realistic enough in the last gesture. Only Lindström had a real chance to equalise, but his header missed the target by a few centimeters (80th). Xavi’s coaching and Gundogan’s shift to a more attacking role allowed the Blaugrana to regain control of the ruck at the end of the match. At the end of a great collective action, Lewandowski ended Napoli’s hopes (3-1, 82nd). The final turn of the controversial meeting, which marked Barca’s return to the quarter-finals. And the end of the endless wait for this standing club.