“Anatomy of a Fall” award winner, winners in each category
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
The 96th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024.
OSCARS – The 96th Oscars 2024 ceremony took place this Sunday, March 10 in Los Angeles. Between sketches and appearances on the red carpet, there are evenings, let’s not forget, dedicated to cinema and films that mark the year just passed. After the event Everything everywhere all at all at all Which was a huge success last year, which feature film will win this time?
Some favorites are: Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s feature film about the father of the atomic bomb, has 13 nominations. Another film is well represented in 11 different categories: Film Poor creatures No Yorgos Lanthimos, a kind of feminist Frankenstein that earned Emma Stone Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards. French film (and the Palme d’Or at the last Cannes Festival): Anatomy of a Fall Justin Triot has five nominations and could make history by becoming the first French-language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture.
And just as sometimes the Oscars are a little David against Goliath, there are some outsiders in 2024. This is the case with independent films Holdovers Or Winter break In which there are total 5 nominations.
Find the list of nominees for this 96th edition of the Oscars below:
• Best Adapted Screenplay:
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction the winner
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Tony McNamara, Poor creatures
Jonathan Glazer, area of interest
• Best Original Screenplay:
Justin Triot and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall the winner
David Hemmingson, Winter break
Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Master
Sammy Burch (screenplay), Sammy Burch and Alex Mechanic (story), May December
celine song, Past Lives
• Best Supporting Actor:
Robert De Niro (Killer of Phool Chandra)
Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) the winner
Mark Ruffalo (Poor creatures)
Sterling K. Brown (American Literature)
Ryan Gosling (barbie)
• Best Supporting Actress:
Emily Blunt, (Oppenheimer)
Daniel Brooks, (Color purple)
America Ferrera, (Barbie)
Jodie Foster, (Nyad)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, (Winter break) the winner
• Best Foreign Film:
Aio Capitano (Italy)
Perfect days (Japan)
Snow Circle (Spain)
Teachers’ room (Germany)
area of interest (United Kingdom) the winner
• Best Animated Film:
The Boy and the Heron the winner
Primary
Nimona
My robot friend
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
• Best Short Film (Animation):
A letter to a pig
Fifty five senses
Our uniform
Pachyderm
The battle is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko the winner
Bobby Wine: The People’s President
Eternal memory
Daughters of Olfa
To kill a tiger
20 days in Mariupol the winner
- Best Documentary Short Film:
A Brief History of Literary Censorship
The Barber of Little Rock
island in between
Last repair shop the winner
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
- Best Short Film (Live Action):
After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, white and blue
The amazing story of Henry Sugar the winner
- Best Film Score:
American Fiction
Indiana Jones 5
Killer of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer the winner
Poor creatures
- Best Original Song:
American Symphony: It’s Never Gone Away By John Batiste, Dan Wilson
Barbie: I’m just Ken By Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
Barbie: What was I made for? By Billie Eilish and Phineas O’Connell the winner
Flamin’ Hot: The Fire Inside By Diane Warren
Wahzaze: A Song for My People: Killers of the Flower Moon
• Best Sound Mixing:
the creator
Master
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
area of interest the winner
• Best Makeup and Hairstyle:
Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzy Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue, Golda
Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell, Master
Louisa Abel, Oppenheimer
Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, Poor creatures the winner
Ana López-Puigserver, David Martí and Montse Ribé, Snow Circle
• Best Scenery:
Sarah Greenwood and Katie SpencerBarbie
Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, Killer of the Flower Moon
Arthur Max and Eli Griff, Napoleon
Ruth de Jong and Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer
James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuza Mihalek, Poor creatures the winner
• Best Costume:
Jacqueline Duran, Barbie
Jacqueline West, Killer of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Napoleon
Ellen Mirojnik, Oppenheimer
Holly Waddington, Poor creatures the winner
- Best Visual Effects:
the creator
Godzilla: Minus One the winner
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
Napoleon
Guardians of the Galaxy 3
Anatomy of a Fall
Winter break
Killer of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer the winner
Poor creatures
- Best Photography:
L Conde
Killer of the Flower Moon
Master
Oppenheimer the winner
Poor creatures
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
Winter break
Killer of the Flower Moon
Master
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor creatures
area of interest
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor creatures)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Martin Scorsese (Killer of Phool Chandra)
Justin Triot (Anatomy of the Fall)
Jonathan Glazer (area of interest)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Paul Giamatti (winter break)
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Coleman Domingo (Rustin)
Jeffrey Wright (American Literature)
Emma Stone (Poor creatures)
Lily Gladstone (Killer of Phool Chandra)
Sandra Haller (Anatomy of the Fall)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Annette Benning (Unsinkable)
