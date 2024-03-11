“Anatomy of a Fall” award winner, winners in each category

By subscribing you have declined cookies associated with content from third parties. Therefore you may not be able to play our videos which require third-party cookies to function.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images The 96th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

OSCARS – The 96th Oscars 2024 ceremony took place this Sunday, March 10 in Los Angeles. Between sketches and appearances on the red carpet, there are evenings, let’s not forget, dedicated to cinema and films that mark the year just passed. After the event Everything everywhere all at all at all Which was a huge success last year, which feature film will win this time?

Some favorites are: Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s feature film about the father of the atomic bomb, has 13 nominations. Another film is well represented in 11 different categories: Film Poor creatures No Yorgos Lanthimos, a kind of feminist Frankenstein that earned Emma Stone Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards. French film (and the Palme d’Or at the last Cannes Festival): Anatomy of a Fall Justin Triot has five nominations and could make history by becoming the first French-language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

And just as sometimes the Oscars are a little David against Goliath, there are some outsiders in 2024. This is the case with independent films Holdovers Or Winter break In which there are total 5 nominations.

Find the list of nominees for this 96th edition of the Oscars below:

• Best Adapted Screenplay:

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction the winner

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Tony McNamara, Poor creatures

Jonathan Glazer, area of ​​interest

• Best Original Screenplay:

Justin Triot and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall the winner

David Hemmingson, Winter break

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Master

Sammy Burch (screenplay), Sammy Burch and Alex Mechanic (story), May December

celine song, Past Lives

• Best Supporting Actor:

Robert De Niro (Killer of Phool Chandra)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) the winner

Mark Ruffalo (Poor creatures)

Sterling K. Brown (American Literature)

Ryan Gosling (barbie)

• Best Supporting Actress:

Emily Blunt, (Oppenheimer)

Daniel Brooks, (Color purple)

America Ferrera, (Barbie)

Jodie Foster, (Nyad)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, (Winter break) the winner

• Best Foreign Film:

Aio Capitano (Italy)

Perfect days (Japan)

Snow Circle (Spain)

Teachers’ room (Germany)

area of ​​interest (United Kingdom) the winner

• Best Animated Film:

The Boy and the Heron the winner

Primary

Nimona

My robot friend

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

• Best Short Film (Animation):

A letter to a pig

Fifty five senses

Our uniform

Pachyderm

The battle is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko the winner

Bobby Wine: The People’s President

Eternal memory

Daughters of Olfa

To kill a tiger

20 days in Mariupol the winner

Best Documentary Short Film:

A Brief History of Literary Censorship

The Barber of Little Rock

island in between

Last repair shop the winner

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Short Film (Live Action):

After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, white and blue

The amazing story of Henry Sugar the winner

Best Film Score:

American Fiction

Indiana Jones 5

Killer of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer the winner

Poor creatures

Best Original Song:

American Symphony: It’s Never Gone Away By John Batiste, Dan Wilson

Barbie: I’m just Ken By Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

Barbie: What was I made for? By Billie Eilish and Phineas O’Connell the winner

Flamin’ Hot: The Fire Inside By Diane Warren

Wahzaze: A Song for My People: Killers of the Flower Moon

• Best Sound Mixing:

the creator

Master

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

area of ​​interest the winner

• Best Makeup and Hairstyle:

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzy Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue, Golda

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell, Master

Louisa Abel, Oppenheimer

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, Poor creatures the winner

Ana López-Puigserver, David Martí and Montse Ribé, Snow Circle

• Best Scenery:

Sarah Greenwood and Katie SpencerBarbie

Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, Killer of the Flower Moon

Arthur Max and Eli Griff, Napoleon

Ruth de Jong and Claire Kaufman, Oppenheimer

James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuza Mihalek, Poor creatures the winner

• Best Costume:

Jacqueline Duran, Barbie

Jacqueline West, Killer of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Napoleon

Ellen Mirojnik, Oppenheimer

Holly Waddington, Poor creatures the winner

Best Visual Effects:

the creator

Godzilla: Minus One the winner

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Napoleon

Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Anatomy of a Fall

Winter break

Killer of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer the winner

Poor creatures

Best Photography:

L Conde

Killer of the Flower Moon

Master

Oppenheimer the winner

Poor creatures

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Winter break

Killer of the Flower Moon

Master

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor creatures

area of ​​interest

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor creatures)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Martin Scorsese (Killer of Phool Chandra)

Justin Triot (Anatomy of the Fall)

Jonathan Glazer (area of ​​interest)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Paul Giamatti (winter break)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Coleman Domingo (Rustin)

Jeffrey Wright (American Literature)

Emma Stone (Poor creatures)

Lily Gladstone (Killer of Phool Chandra)

Sandra Haller (Anatomy of the Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Annette Benning (Unsinkable)

