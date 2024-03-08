Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a magical weekend before their wedding where Rihanna performed.

In early March 2024, the eyes of the world were on the pre-wedding weekendAnant Ambani And no Radhika Merchant Since then Rihanna was seen there. Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Karlie Kloss…the guest list was particularly impressive. Even the outfits. first night, Radhika wearing a dress Versace Tailor made similar to what is worn by Blake Lively At the Met Gala 2022.

A spectacular weekend to celebrate Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s upcoming wedding

Anant Ambaniwho heads the energy division of the company Reliance IndustriesAnd Radhika MerchantMarketing Director of a family business Encore Healthcare, met through mutual friends, while walking in 2017. “From the first meeting, something special happened between us. We started dating quickly,” reveals Vishwas Radhika at Vogue.

We have to wait till 2023infinite request Radhika in marriage. The request takes place at the Srinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, a sacred Hindu site on the banks of the Banas River. After the formal engagement ceremony, a dinner is held with their parents, grandparents and siblings. A surprise engagement party takes place shortly after in Antilla, at the home of Na’s family Ambani in Mumbai, along with extended family members and friends. “The best evening of my life”, says Radhika.

The weekend before the wedding and the signing (a traditional Indian pre-wedding event) takes place a year later at her home. Ambani In Jamnagar, Gujarat. The program lasted for three days. “We wanted to organize this in Jamnagar to honor our roots and our family heritage,” explains Radhika. “Where is this too infinite. We spend a lot of time there. No grandmother is also thisinfinite, Kokilaben, was born. In short, our heart is in this city! “

Who says luxury celebration, long preparations on a grand scale

domain of Ambani is over 300 hectares and includes mango orchards as well as a large animal rescue center called Vantara. The couple will want to open up a lot Vantara For the masses. is the mother ofinfinite, Nita Mukesh Ambani, who planned this pre-wedding weekend over a period of three months. She chose to call Manish Malhotra, an Indian designer celebrated for his Bollywood costumes. The latter was named the creative director of the event. “We had a meticulous schedule to follow. It really allows us to bring the event to life, say Radhika. Thanks for Manish. No one else could have created something so good in such a short time.” sister ofinfinite, Ishaand his sister-in-law, ShlokaSupported his mother and future sister-in-law during the preparations. RadhikaFor his part, had asked Rhea Kapoor To be the head stylist of the event.

A first party full of surprises

1,500 guests arrived on 1er March to Jamnagar to start the festivities. first night, Radhika wearing a dress Versace By bespoke pale pink, as well as bespoke jewellery Parthiv Mehta No Kantilal Chotalal. infiniteMeanwhile, wearing a sherwani Dolce and Gabbana Custom made.