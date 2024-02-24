Entertainment

Emma Stone ‘Will Never Make Taylor Swift Jokes Again’ After Heavy Criticism

Ricky Martin has admitted that being accused of adultery was “the most painful thing” he has ever experienced.

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer filed a lawsuit against her nephew in 2022 after Denise Yadiel Sanchez filed for a protective order against him, claiming she had a seven-month affair with him. Finally he withdrew his request.

Ricky told US magazine GQ: “It’s the worst thing ever. It’s the most painful thing I’ve ever been through. Thank God it was unfounded.”

Ricky came out as gay in 2010, after the birth of his twins Valentino and Matteo, now 15, thanks to a surrogate mother, and doesn’t think he would have had the career he had had he spoken about his sexuality earlier.

Asked what would have happened if he had come out in 1999, he replied: “I don’t think (success) would have been the same. There’s a power that comes with a lot of hate.”

The ‘She Bangs’ singer – who also has five-year-old Lucia and three-year-old Ren with ex-husband Javan Yosef – admitted he was “scared” to come out as even close friends warned him it would mean “the end”. . Its chart success.

He recalled: “I was the man of the moment with my ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ and my swaying hips. I expected something to happen…. I was scared. There’s no light in that closet. Every time I see a teenager come out of the closet. Seeing it coming, I say to myself, “You’re lucky, you’ll never have to deal with pretending again.”

