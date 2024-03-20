Analysts’ views of the day: Michelin, Kering, Eng, BMW, Bénéteau, Redcare, Kardex… – 03/20/2024

Every morning, before the European markets open, find a selection of analysts’ recommendations covering the major markets of the Old Continent. The list includes only companies that are subject to a change in opinion or price target or new monitoring. It may be updated during the session. This information sheds light on the movement of certain shares of the company or the market sentiment.

Adidas: RBC Capital maintains its Outperform recommendation and raises the price target from 200 to 230 EUR.

Alfen: ING Bank initiates buy watch with price target of 70 EUR.

Athens International Airport: HSBC Initiates Monitor Hold with a price target of 8.40 EUR.

BMW: DBS Bank maintains its buy recommendation with a price target of 115 to 130 EUR.

Bénéteau: Oddo BHF maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target of 14.10 to 15 EUR. Societe Generale maintains its buy recommendation and lowers the price target from 15.50 to 15 EUR.

Cranswick Plc: Redburn Atlantic initiates Buy watch with a price target of GBX 4900.

Eng: HSBC maintains its recommendation to hold with a price target of 16.50 to 17 EUR.

Exclusive Networks: Bryan Garnier & Co. Initiates a buy watch with a price target of 29 EUR.

IMCD: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the price target from 175 to 200 EUR.

Inficon: Research Partners AG maintains its recommendation to hold with a price target of 1150 to 1200 CHF.

Kardex: Berenberg downgraded its buy to keep recommendation with a price target of 255 CHF.

KBC Group: JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target of 63 to 71 EUR.

CARING: AlphaValue/Bader Europe maintains its Accumulate recommendation and lowers the price target from 496 to 476 EUR. Bryan Garnier & Co. Maintains its neutral recommendation with price target reduced from 422 to 405 EUR. Goldman Sachs maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target cut from 404 to 372 EUR. JP Morgan maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target of 425 to 400 EUR. Oddo maintains its neutral recommendation with a price target of BHF 412 to 384 EUR.

Michelin: Oddo BHF maintains its outperform recommendation with a price target of 38 to 40 EUR.

Moncler: Citigroup maintains its buy recommendation with a price target of 64 to 76.50 EUR.

Rationale: Stifel initiates watch to keep with a price target of 800 EUR.

Redcare Pharmacy: HSBC moves to Maintain Cut with a price target of 90 to 140 EUR.

Swiss Life Holding: HSBC maintains its recommendation to hold with a price target of 615 to 617 CHF.

Syensqo: Stifel maintains its buy recommendation with a reduced price target from 125 to 119 EUR.

VAT Group: RBC Capital maintains its underperform recommendation and raises the price target to 340 CHF from 280.

Vossloh: Baader Helvea initiates Buy watch with price target of 56 EUR.

Zurich Insurance: Bank Vontobel AG maintains its hold recommendation with a price target raised from 444 to 490 CHF.