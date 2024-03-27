The B200 GPU only costs $40,000, but you’ll never get your hands on one

Nvidia has announced the price of the Blackwell B200, its new GPU intended for artificial intelligence (AI) calculations. In an interview this week, Jensen Huang listed the price at $30,000 to $40,000. This is the case for companies in the sector.

Last week, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang introduced the long-awaited Blackwell B200 chip. Intended for AI computations, this GPU offers a whole host of improvements compared to its predecessor, the H100. In a recent interview for CNBC, Jensen Huang gave some additional details about this unique graphics card, including its price.

Nvidia CEO announces price of Blackwell B200 chip

The director of the company, which is now worth more on the stock market than Google, explained that the chip would cost no less than $10 billion to develop. “To make this possible we had to invent new technologies“, says Mr. Huang when talking about the B200 chip.

Thus, the CEO announces the price position Between $30,000 and $40,000 per GPU, equivalent to a maximum of 37,000 euros. There is no doubt that the chip will be in high demand to fuel the AI ​​gold rush and Nvidia will be able to take advantage of that to achieve the highest possible margins. However, this price is not very high.

Indeed, the B200 will cost the same as its predecessor, the H100, the Nvidia chip that powers Tesla’s supercomputer. The graphics card manufacturer is thus passing on this previous generation tablet, released in 2022, which drastically increased the prices of GPUs intended for AI computations.

Nvidia targets its Blackwell AI chips for businesses

But just because of the price doesn’t mean you can never get your hands on one. Even if you hypothetically had a bank account with 37,000 euros, it would not be possible to buy it as an individual without knowing what to do with it.

Indeed, Nvidia wants its chips for very specific partners. No name has been announced yet, but there is no doubt that the Blackwell chip will be the Rolls Royce of the AI ​​sector. OpenAI with its chatbot ChatGPT or Google with its Gemini side would undoubtedly be among the candidates to buy the B200 chip.

So this won’t be sold as a normal gaming graphics card, like the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. The chip will be available in different configurations which affects the final price, as well as the volume of hardware purchased depending on whether it is a complete system provided by Nvidia or through a third-party supplier.