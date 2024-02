The Corsican community is committed to providing “All Useful Details” to the European Commission which opened on Friday “Full investigation” On French state aid under a subsidized public maritime service to two ferry companies serving the island.

In a press release published this Sunday, the Corsican community says it wants to continue “To provide the necessary response elements and work with state services to get a clearance decision as soon as possible.”

In 2022, the Corsican Assembly voted to grant maritime public service delegation to companies, from 2023 to the end of 2029. Corsica Line and for The Southern for “Carriage of Passengers and Goods by Sea”.

From January 2023 these two companies, individually or in coordination, have five connections between the Mediterranean island (Ajaccio, Bastia, Propriano, L’Île-Rousse and Porto-Vecchio ports) and Marseille.

New complaints filed by Corsica Ferries

France informed Brussels “(gross) compensation of 853.6 million euros for the provision of these services”Remember the commission on Friday.

For the organization, “The decision to carry out an in-depth investigation follows new complaints filed by Corsica Ferries Company with the European Commission in spring 2023”.

Over the years, controversy has pitted this maritime company with yellow ships and the Italian flag, a leader in passenger transport between Corsica and the continent, in the collectivity of Corsica.

A European Commission investigation is required “Evaluate whether there is public service compensation awarded to Corsica Line and La Méridionale to serve Corsica between 2023 and 2030 Compliant with European Union state aid rules“The European Executive clarified.

Brussels specifically wants to check “If the inclusion in the contract of the transport of towed goods and road drivers is justified by the need of the public service, taking into account the existence of a commercial offer already on the market” from the nearest port of ToulonIn this case the company Corsica Ferries.

Similarly, the European executive wonders whether the contract has quantified the traffic of goods. “Not exceeding the public service requirement as identified by the authorities”.

Under EU state aid rules for public service compensation, companies can be compensated for the additional costs of providing a public service, but are subject to certain strictly regulated criteria to ensure that they are not received. “Overcompensation”