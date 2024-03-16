A duel of mid-range smartphones with great features

Samsung has just announced the launch of its new mid-range smartphone that directly competes against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+. Which one is best and which one is really right for you? Here is a comparison of their key technical features.

When it comes to design, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G showcase distinct aesthetics that reflect the current modern trends. Xiaomi features photo sensors arranged in the upper left corner, which creates a slight protrusion, while its back cover is free of unnecessary ornaments, with slightly rounded edges providing a comfortable grip. The colors available are black, purple and white, offering a quiet but elegant choice. Samsung, for its part, opts for a glass back and metal frame with an attractive photo sensor. The edges of the phone have a slight domed effect near the buttons, which gives it a premium look. It comes in blue, dark blue, lilac and lime, offering a wide color palette.





About the dimensions, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G measures 161.4 mm in height, 74.2 mm in width and 8.9 mm in thickness for a weight of 204.5 grams. The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is slightly larger and heavier, measuring 161.1 mm in height, 77.4 mm in width, 8.2 mm in thickness and weighing 213 grams. Despite these minimal differences, the Samsung therefore turns out to be more impressive both in terms of dimensions and weight.













In terms of battery, both smartphones are equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, which promises considerable autonomy for intensive use. However, Xiaomi stands out for its fast charging capability of 120 watts, compared to just 25 watts for Samsung. This significant difference in charging speed can be a huge advantage for users who need to charge their devices quickly. Neither model offers wireless charging.





Which is the most powerful and which screen is the best?





Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra processor, along with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage, depending on the configuration chosen. For its part, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is equipped with a Samsung Exynos 1480 processor, with 8 GB of RAM (and that’s virtual RAM), and offers storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB, which can be expanded via a microSD card. . Although both devices offer solid performance for their price range, Xiaomi seems to have the edge with its higher RAM and internal storage options, without the possibility of expansion via microSD card, unlike Samsung, which offers this flexibility.













In terms of display quality, both the smartphones have AMOLED displays, promising colors and deep contrast. Xiaomi has a screen size of 6.67 inches, a definition of 1220×2712 pixels and a peak brightness of 1800 cd/m², which supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Its maximum refresh rate is 120 Hz, with a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz. The Samsung, on the other hand, sports a slightly larger 6.6-inch screen, with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a brightness peak of 1000 cd/m². , with HDR10+ support. It has the same 120Hz maximum refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate as the Xiaomi. Although both devices offer high-quality visual experiences, the Xiaomi stands out for its superior brightness and better screen definition. Additionally, note that the Samsung screen may score slightly higher with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ technology protected against scratches and shocks compared to Xiaomi’s Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front. Both are solid though.





What configuration and what connectivity for photos?





Photographically, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G has a 200-megapixel optically stabilized main sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, offering considerable versatility. The selfie sensor sports a 16-megapixel display. The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G offers a more efficient 32-megapixel selfie sensor along with a 50-megapixel main sensor as well as stabilization, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. If Xiaomi impresses with its very high resolution main sensor, Samsung proves to be more balanced in terms of photographic versatility, especially thanks to its superior selfie sensor. Finally, regarding connectivity, both models support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC technology and Bluetooth 5.3. They both have an under-screen fingerprint reader and are IP67 and IP68 certified so they are completely water and dust resistant. Xiaomi mobiles have the advantage of being eSIM compatible and offering an infrared transmitter to turn it into a universal remote control.





