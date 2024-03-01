Health

Tips to avoid back pain

Photo of Admin Admin30 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read

published


Video length: 3 minutes

Health:- Tips to avoid back pain

Health:- Tips to avoid back pain

Health:- Tips to avoid back pain

(France 2)

According to a study, eight out of ten employees are affected by musculoskeletal disorders, including back pain. On set for Friday 13 March, Doctor Damian Muskrat shares advice on how to stop suffering.

A new study shows the extent of back pain in France. “It affects eight out of ten employees. Musculoskeletal disorders can be muscles, it can be joints, tendons.”, on the set of Friday March 1, 13 Heures, suggests Damien Muskrat, doctor and journalist of France Television. This is because we sit more while working.

Don’t be unconscious

“The number one big mistake people make is slouching when they sit.”, the Doctor continues. Teleworking has made this back pain worse. So, when we arch our back, “We’ll increase the pressure on the spine and we’ll relax the abs”, suggests Damian Muskrat. To avoid back pain, you should be careful when gardening or doing DIY, bending your legs when bending down. “Of course you have to buy good chairs when working from home too”The journalist concluded.

Keywords associated with this article

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin30 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Flu epidemic in full swing in France, all indicators “rising sharply”

January 31, 2024

This is how your blood type affects your health

2 weeks ago

“We deal with many cases in intensive care”, why the epidemic is in full swing

3 weeks ago

Should we change the way metastatic cancer is named?

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button