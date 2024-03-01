Tips to avoid back pain

According to a study, eight out of ten employees are affected by musculoskeletal disorders, including back pain. On set for Friday 13 March, Doctor Damian Muskrat shares advice on how to stop suffering.

A new study shows the extent of back pain in France. “It affects eight out of ten employees. Musculoskeletal disorders can be muscles, it can be joints, tendons.”, on the set of Friday March 1, 13 Heures, suggests Damien Muskrat, doctor and journalist of France Television. This is because we sit more while working.

Don’t be unconscious

“The number one big mistake people make is slouching when they sit.”, the Doctor continues. Teleworking has made this back pain worse. So, when we arch our back, “We’ll increase the pressure on the spine and we’ll relax the abs”, suggests Damian Muskrat. To avoid back pain, you should be careful when gardening or doing DIY, bending your legs when bending down. “Of course you have to buy good chairs when working from home too”The journalist concluded.