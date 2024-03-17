4 simple tips to limit it

In France, about 20% of adults sufferHypercholesterolemia, ie excess Cholesterol in the blood, according to French Federation of Cardiology. Cholesterol is an important lipid for the body because it is one of the components of cell membranes and it contributes to the production of certain hormones, vitamin D, bile, etc.

Cholesterol can cause cardiovascular problems

According to health insurance, There is “good” and “bad” cholesterol. Cholesterol is carried in the blood by two proteins. The first is high-density lipoprotein (LHD) which collects excess cholesterol in the blood and transports it to the liver for elimination. We are talking about good cholesterol. Another is low-density lipoprotein (LFD) which, when high in the blood, deposits on the walls of the arteries, obstructing blood circulation and causing cardiovascular disease. It is bad cholesterol.

How can you avoid too much bad cholesterol? To answer this question, the site Study finds got together Some advice from health experts in the United States. Furthermore, according to a study published in the journal Journal of the American College of Cardiology, good cholesterol does not prevent diseases and may even increase the risks. Low cholesterol, good or bad, is the best prevention.