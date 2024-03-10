An expert did a blind tasting of Lidl wines, loved these 6 bottles and cost just €4.50 apiece.

Lidl launched its wine fair. A wide selection of bottles is offered with very good deals. An expert did a blind tasting and his verdict is surprising.

March has begun and spring will not be long in coming with it. The desire to have a small glass of wine on the terrace will gradually return, even if you have to enjoy it in moderation, of course. On this occasion, major brands are launching their “Spring 2024” wine fairs. It was Lidl that got the ball rolling on Wednesday 6 March, as did Monoprix. And during that month it will be followed by E.Leclerc, Casino, Aldi, Carrefour… From this date, a wide selection of red, white, rose wine but also champagne will be put on sale and you can make it. Good deals.

In its Special Wine Fair catalogue, Lidl offers many bottles for under five euros and others that rarely exceed 10 euros. About a hundred bottles will be placed on the shelves for this operation, some of which are covered by promotional offers.

Among these, there are “special offers”, in which one or two bottles are offered for the purchase of a set of three or six identical bottles. This offer is very interesting, especially for the Montagne Saint-Emilion Château Fonguillon, 2021. Out of a box of six bottles, two are free. A bottle costs 4.49 euros instead of 6.73 euros. Champagne also benefits from a nice reduction. For Charles de Cazanove, one bottle is offered for every two bottles purchased, bringing the unit to 19.99 euros instead of 29.98 euros.

If you want to change the fun, choose “Discover Offers” instead: a personal selection of six out of nine bottles from different regions, then the cheapest will be free. Bordeaux, Côtes du Rhône, Val de Loire, Pays d’Oc, create your own blend and then offer the best food and wine pairings at home.

If you’re looking for quality wines, you can follow the advice of Lidl catalog expert Adam Lapierre, who tasted the wines on sale and delivered his favourites. This expert is not just anyone. A few years ago, he obtained the “Master of Wine” qualification, a perfect reference in the world of wine.

Six bottles in particular caught his attention, tasting blind through the wines. “I’m the only one doing the tasting and I don’t know the price or how much the bottle was bought for,” he explains. The expert selected the Bordeaux Superior Château Roquecave, Bleu de Mer rosé and Brut Azur Champagne Charles de Cazanove for their remarkable intensity. For complexity, he chose Alsace Riesling Camille Meyer, sold at 4.49 euros per pair, as well as a white Bonnot wine for 12.89 euros and a Côte du Rhône domaine in Lebrun God’s as a red wine. 4.95 euros.

So don’t delay if you want to avail these offers. The Lidl wine fair started on Wednesday and runs until stocks last.