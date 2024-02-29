A unanimous assembly to stop this injustice after the death of a loved one

By Associated Press By Associated Press Inheritance bank fee: Assembly unanimously to stop injustice after death of loved one (National Assembly photo)

Succession – End of injustice. Inherited bank fees on the death of a loved one? The National Assembly voted unanimously on first reading this Thursday, February 29, for a socialist bill to remove some of them.

Indeed, this will apply in particular when the deceased is a minor or the amount concerned is less than 5,000 euros.

“These expenses arise in distressing circumstances at the time of death and are not paid by the account holder, obviously, but by his successors who have no other option to pay the requested price”Lined PS Deputy Christine Byun, the author of the text voted by all groups, and which must now go to the Senate.

For the government, Olivia Grégoire, ministerial representative in charge of business, tourism and consumption, supported a motion “Strike with common sense but with humanity”. “In such cases the National Assembly must obviously be one”Renaissance MP Mathieu Lefevre added.

The text proposes the abolition of inheritance bank fees for heirs in cases where the deceased is a minor or the amount involved is less than 5,000 euros. A threshold that makes it possible to include “Between 30 and 40% of households”According to Olivia Gregoire.

In addition to 5,000 euros, legacy bank fees can also be waived in cases where there is performance “easy” And not implied “Special Approach of Banks”, in the words of Christine Piers Byun. These cases are to be specified later in the decree, which may also provide for limitation of costs.

Eric Coquerel, LFI President of the Finance Committee, called for this text to be used “Get Your Foot in the Door” with a view “More restrictive legislation to regulate or even eliminate (them) bank charges globally”.

