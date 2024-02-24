An affordable console without a disc drive this summer!

Microsoft is preparing to release a cheaper Xbox Series X this summer without a disc drive. The authors of the leak claim to have obtained images of this console which will be white in color and will bring minor technical improvements.

© Tom’s Guide

While the rumors surrounding the PS5 Pro are becoming increasingly insistent, the competition is also honing its weapons. According to the eXputer site, Microsoft Gaming is preparing a new iteration of the Xbox Series X. The main feature of this new Xbox model? This will not be in the 100% digital edition No disk drive For physical sports.

Xbox may release a digital variant of the Series X like the PS5 Slim

The new Xbox series In June or July 2023 But really, “Delays are possible” Reporters from Executor claimed to have obtained such images of the Xbox series A white color. However, you have to take this information with a pinch of salt, as the site has not re-shared any of these images.

In addition to this new color and the absence of a disc reader, eXputer also suggests that this is what the Xbox will haveImproved heat sink and D’a “Enhanced Nexus Card“. This last statement is more enigmatic. This site may refer to the NEXUS socket connecting the power and eject buttons to the Xbox Series X motherboard.

The price is another interesting aspect of this new variant. Thanks to the absence of a disk drive, it will be possible To save 50 to 100 dollars At indicative retail price. From $499.99 in the United States, Microsoft’s price can go up to $400.

A good argument for this new device, when the CEO of Sony recently explained that the reduction of hardware costs For this console cycle East “hard to reach” In other words, there probably won’t be any price cuts for this generation of consoles. Worse yet, we expect lower performance or crazy prices for the next generation of Xbox and PlayStation.

A project for an Xbox Series X without a disc drive has been confirmed

Even if Phil Spencer wants to reassure Xbox players about the future of physical games, rumors quickly contradict him. This is not the first time that we have heard about this project. In September 2023, The Verge published documents released during the trial between the FTC and Microsoft over the Activision acquisition of Blizzard. These documents revealed the existence of the “Brooklyn” project, the famous digital Xbox.

One more hint: In an episode of the Xbox Podcast that aired this month, Xbox CEO Sarah Bond talked about new upcoming hardware products. This seemed to divide the subject into two parts, one concerning the new development that “We will share with you during the holidays“, the other, more distant, on the arrival of the next generation of Xbox. So we have to wait”Vacation“To learn more.