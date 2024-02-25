This television presents the best quality/price ratio in our comparison

The LG 55C2 and CS were successful in 2022 and their successor, the LG 55C3, – a 55-inch (140 cm) version of the LG 65C3 we tested – should not be released to receive. Apart from a higher brightness peak and a new webOS interface, few improvements are notable though.

For several years, LG has been hitting hard with its C range and this LG 55C3 – the 55-inch (140 cm) version of the LG 65C3 we tested is still an excellent reference. Certainly, the development is insignificant compared to the C2, but we appreciate the increase in maximum brightness of the panel. The versatility of the TV is always there to enjoy movies at home and without compromise or almost, the best technologies are reserved for the LG G3, the most high-end model of the constructor. Strong points Image quality.

Excellent colorimetry in HDR and SDR.

The brightness peak is increasing.

Filmmaker mode.

Infinite contrast.

Excellent viewing angles.

Very effective motion compensation system.

Responsiveness of OLED technology, excellent performance delay.

HDMI 2.1 compatibility (VRR, ALLM, eARC), FreeSync and G-Sync.

Limited energy consumption. weak points Non-backlit remote control.

Peak brightness is lower in HDR mode than the best LCD and OLED televisions.

