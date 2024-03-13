An action plan to keep France “at the forefront”.

Severin Millet

What should France do about artificial intelligence (AI)? Raising questions about this technology, the AI ​​Commission issued a report to Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, March 13. “Optimistic and positive, even though we know there are risks”, Anne Bouverot assumes. President of the Board of Directors of the Ecole Normale Supérieure The work of about fifteen experts in September 2023 by Matignon, co-chaired with economist Philippe Agion.

Back in the spotlight with the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, AI is presented as a “The Inevitable Technological Revolution”, comparable to electricity or automobiles. If France misses it, “We cannot only miss the AI ​​economy, which will lead to an increase in the capture by others of our economic value, but also the weakening of other areas of activity”, Alert authors by indicating the risk of “Economic Downgrading”. “If we do nothing, we risk seeing trains go by”, M summarizesme Bouverot, in terms of past waves of digital innovation, has been dominated by American companies.

Faced with these critical issues, the Commission nevertheless affirms that France can be “at the forefront” of AI. “This is an opportunity for France, for the economy and for working people, if we prepare for it”, Assures the Co-President. inside “Ambitious Action Plan”It proposes to invest 5 billion euros per year for five years, especially to finance the sector and the diffusion of technology in companies, but also to train employees, etc.

If supports report values “Sovereignty”, No “Social Dialogue” And no “responsibility”It also aims to lift certain “break”. And some of the recommendations may be controversial: facilitating the establishment of data centers in France, easing certain authorization procedures to use personal data, especially by health or the police, “AI Fund” Endowed with 10 billion euros and the idea of ​​tax reform to finance innovation, calls for the spread of AI in public services, including education…

Some people from the cultural industries were also concerned that the companies’ vision of AI was too present in the commission, made up of researchers, lawyer Alexandra Bensamouen, trade unionist Franca Salis-Mediniere, but also representatives of Google (Joel Barel). Meta (Yan Le Koon) and Mistral AI (Arthur Mensch and Cedric O, former Secretary of State for Digital Affairs).

