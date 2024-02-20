Orange attacked for its price hike

Access to civil engineering will increase in Orange, which is unpopular with alternative operators who are increasing their patronage.

An increase in the cost of access to Orange’s infrastructure approved by Arsep and which will pay operators to use the Internet and to use the pipes and other components included in the civil engineering. The move is widely criticized, but some operators have decided to oppose it.

Thus, Celeste, who judged that this 100% increase in one year would reduce the investment capacity of third-party operators and thus affect competition, referred the matter to the Council of State.

Operator Natalis, on its part, filed an appeal against the regulator requesting reasonable notice of the increase. Finally, the Association of Alternative Telecom Operators (Aota) sent a formal notice to Orange for its part, according to l’Informed. She wants to ask Brussels to implement the recommendation to increase it to two years rather than one and plans to question the new Secretary of State for Digital.

However, oranges should also be affected by this price increase; Many communities want to pass this increase along with their own civil engineering.

