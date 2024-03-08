Among CAC 40 employees, real benefits cannot erase the lack of justification

Total Energies headquarters in La Defense business district, near Paris, September 14, 2023. Gonzalo Fuentes / Reuters

When she is approached by a headhunter with a job offer at A “small group”Never forget Lucy (first names have been changed). “Total Compensation Package” Which benefits her in Reno. In 2024, profit sharing and partnership, “That would be almost twice my net salary after tax”, the girl explains. who also did not fail to participate in the employee shareholding scheme with shares at a discounted price. “I jumped at this opportunity to save a little: my Renault shares bought in 2022 for 22.02 euros are worth 38 today. »

By announcing their record results, the CAC 40 companies insisted on this “Value Sharing”. Carrefour underlined that its net profit will be 1.66 billion euros (+23.1% compared to 2022). “The fruit of the work and the exceptional commitment of the teams and franchise partners”will allow it “To significantly increase its dividend, announce new share buybacks and once again increase employee participation and profit-sharing in France”.

Stellantis communicated that it had employees “Awarded to the Tune of 1.9 Billion Euros Worldwide”, Discuss its programs “Variable Remuneration and Redistribution”And its new “Employee Shareholding Scheme”. Total Energies, for its part, missed it “Steps in favor of (his) Associates »of which “5% Salary Increase Envelope”, “A new value-sharing bonus of between 2,000 and 4,000 euros, and an average profit-sharing payment of more than 9,100 euros per employee in 2023”.

When, after spending several years with one of Airbus’ subcontractors, Etienne was able to join the European aircraft manufacturer, he did not hesitate. Especially since he was better paid with fewer responsibilities, had ten weeks of vacation, three more than before, and enjoyed “All benefits attached to CSE (Social and Economic Committee) » and in company restaurants, with profit-sharing bonuses “incredible”. “One year, an “all inclusive” remuneration calculation made by the company increased my salary from 2,700 euros to 3,600 euros net monthly”he says.

“Just in CSE compensation on our holidays, in support for cinema and show tickets and in gift vouchers at Christmas, I received 1,500 to 2,000 euros”, Calculated Lucy. Delighted to benefit from Sarah, Data Analyst at Michelin in Clermont-Ferrand “Parisian Salaries in the Provinces” And a variable bonus worth three times his monthly salary in 2024, too “Change Pack” : “If I get tired of living in Auvergne, I can, without financial or professional risk, leave for Paris or abroad. »

