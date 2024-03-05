Maisons du Monde announces steep price cuts on over 2,000 products – TuxBoard

Attention decor lovers. The Maisons du Monde brand is preparing to drop the price of several thousand products in its catalog!

Maisons du Monde brand has just announcedDon’t lower the price on its products. Indeed, the brand wants to protect its customers’ purchasing power through more accessible offerings. Here’s what you need to know about the operation, which is scheduled for next week.

Maisons du Monde: A brand that is a hit

Maisons du Monde is one of the most popular decoration stores in France. In fact, the brand is a hit with it Trendy products for the House.

The brand has one very specific aim: to make decorating accessible to all budgets. She does not hesitate to offer creations at low prices to please her customers.

Maisons du Monde also offers Offers and discounts Throughout the year. This is the perfect brand for smart furnishing and saving money.

This year, the store is also planning something new Shock operation To protect the purchasing power of its fans. During this period of inflation, the brand has committed to reducing the price of over 2,000 products in its catalog.

The branch director announced the good news in a press release on Monday, March 4. It promises price reductions on many Maisons du Monde references.

Price reduction on over 2,000 products

This approach is part of the brand’s anti-inflation policy. In fact, it has been fighting rising prices for almost 2 years.

This year, Maisons du Monde still wants to support its customers “In Approach to Accessibility”. And to do this, the brand does not hesitate to reduce its prices!

For the first time, the brand will review its prices Several thousand references. A unique approach that is likely to make customers very happy.

Many products are affected by this operation. It will also be possible to find furniture, textiles, lighting and tableware.

According to director Guillaume Lesoff, it is essential to support consumers during this period of inflation. The latter guarantees to keep Affordable prices For everyone on its shelves.

That explains “In a difficult context for everyone, we want to show our customers that we are more than ever by their side and attentive to their needs.”

We have already made three consecutive reductions in 2023. So we are committed to preserve their purchasing power once again strongly and significantly with this reduction”.

Other operations are planned for 2024

Maisons du Monde doesn’t stop there. In fact, the brand is planning another operation for the year 2024. Still in the interest of saving money, the store is preparing to open. A “second chance” offer in its rays.

The store will soon offer select items at discounted prices with deals up to -60%. This will be end of series, performance models or damaged products.

This offer allows us to give furniture a second life and offer unbeatable prices. Enough to combine business with pleasure!

As you may have realized, Maisons du Monde is planning some nice surprises for the coming weeks. Despite inflation, the brand remains committed to offering the best prices to its customers.

So it is a shopping destination not to be missed if you are looking to improve your interiors at the best price. Indeed, the store is a real gold mine for finding trendy and affordable furniture! So you know what you have to do!