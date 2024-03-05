Business

Maisons du Monde announces steep price cuts on over 2,000 products – TuxBoard

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 49 2 minutes read

Maisons du Monde announced steep price cuts on more than 2,000 products

Attention decor lovers. The Maisons du Monde brand is preparing to drop the price of several thousand products in its catalog!

Maisons du Monde brand has just announcedDon’t lower the price on its products. Indeed, the brand wants to protect its customers’ purchasing power through more accessible offerings. Here’s what you need to know about the operation, which is scheduled for next week.

Maisons du Monde: A brand that is a hit

Maisons du Monde is one of the most popular decoration stores in France. In fact, the brand is a hit with it Trendy products for the House.

The brand has one very specific aim: to make decorating accessible to all budgets. She does not hesitate to offer creations at low prices to please her customers.

Maisons du Monde also offers Offers and discounts Throughout the year. This is the perfect brand for smart furnishing and saving money.

This year, the store is also planning something new Shock operation To protect the purchasing power of its fans. During this period of inflation, the brand has committed to reducing the price of over 2,000 products in its catalog.

The branch director announced the good news in a press release on Monday, March 4. It promises price reductions on many Maisons du Monde references.

Price reduction on over 2,000 products

This approach is part of the brand’s anti-inflation policy. In fact, it has been fighting rising prices for almost 2 years.

This year, Maisons du Monde still wants to support its customers “In Approach to Accessibility”. And to do this, the brand does not hesitate to reduce its prices!

For the first time, the brand will review its prices Several thousand references. A unique approach that is likely to make customers very happy.

Many products are affected by this operation. It will also be possible to find furniture, textiles, lighting and tableware.

According to director Guillaume Lesoff, it is essential to support consumers during this period of inflation. The latter guarantees to keep Affordable prices For everyone on its shelves.

That explains “In a difficult context for everyone, we want to show our customers that we are more than ever by their side and attentive to their needs.”

We have already made three consecutive reductions in 2023. So we are committed to preserve their purchasing power once again strongly and significantly with this reduction”.

Other operations are planned for 2024

Maisons du Monde doesn’t stop there. In fact, the brand is planning another operation for the year 2024. Still in the interest of saving money, the store is preparing to open. A “second chance” offer in its rays.

The store will soon offer select items at discounted prices with deals up to -60%. This will be end of series, performance models or damaged products.

This offer allows us to give furniture a second life and offer unbeatable prices. Enough to combine business with pleasure!

As you may have realized, Maisons du Monde is planning some nice surprises for the coming weeks. Despite inflation, the brand remains committed to offering the best prices to its customers.

So it is a shopping destination not to be missed if you are looking to improve your interiors at the best price. Indeed, the store is a real gold mine for finding trendy and affordable furniture! So you know what you have to do!

AvatarAvatar

M.S.

Hello, I’m Maureen, Web Editor for Tuxboard.com. Passionate about lifestyle, TV series and football, I enjoy sharing my daily finds and analysis with you. Whether it’s understanding the latest trends, discussing current series or discussing football tricks, I bring my personal touch to every article. Looking forward to seeing you on Tuxboard!

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 49 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

What is the meaning of this historical event?

January 11, 2024

Some OPEC+ countries have extended their cuts to boost prices

2 days ago

Real Estate: Sales Decline in 2023, Before Prices Fall Expected for 2024 – 01/16/2024 2:38 pm.

January 16, 2024

Government makes 10 billion euros in budget cuts, ecology collateral suffers

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button