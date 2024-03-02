EasyJet announces the opening of a low-cost line from Orly to the magical destination

See my news

Follow Paris news

Flight to breathtaking landscapesAirline easyJet announced this Thursday, February 29, 2024. From September, Two flights per week Orly will be operated from Val-de-Marne, the capital of Iceland, Reykjavik. A box to check on your travel calendar.

Popular place in winter

Northern Lights hunters, this news is for you! From September 3, 2024, Orly Airport will serve Iceland’s Reykjavik Airport.

At the end of the trip, “a vibrant capital with a lively nightlife, set amidst breathtaking volcanic landscapes, is popular with travelers from all over the world for its unparalleled beauty, especially during the winter period”, according to easyJet’s description. It’s hard to prove it wrong!

Two flights will depart from French soil per week: Tuesday and Saturday. Ticket prices will obviously be subject to variation, but one-way ticket prices per person (including airport tax and handling fees) start at €52, excluding baggage.

And because one good news can lead to another, tickets are on sale now!

Follow all the news from your favorite cities and media by subscribing to Mon Actu.