American officials negotiate agricultural opportunities in Cuba

Between the 18th and 22nd of this month, several state officials of the United States agricultural sector meet in Havana. The objective is none other than to evaluate new business possibilities and create business strategies with their Cuban counterparts.

According to Diario de Cuba, the thirteen-person American delegation is headed by Ted McKinney, executive director of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASA). The organization said in a published statement that other members of NASDA as well as guests from the industrial sector participate in the bilateral meetings.

Information issued by NASDA explains that the purpose of the visit is to “identify and eliminate trade barriers for American agricultural products. Likewise, it seeks to gain a better understanding of trade rules and regulations, as well as the political and economic environment, to strengthen trade relations.” is.”

United States-Cuba Trade Opportunities

Next Wednesday, the expert visitors will hold a press conference at the Grand Aston Hotel in Havana. Various bilateral trade opportunities in agriculture sector as well as other challenges for mutual trade will be discussed. On the Cuban side, directors of companies and industries on the island and heads of private businesses attend these meetings.

NASDA serves all 50 states and four U.S. Represents elected and appointed commissioners, secretaries and directors of agriculture departments in the regions. It is also a non-profit organization.

Delaware Secretary of Agriculture, Michael Skuse, commented on United States-Cuba trade relations. “The normalization of trade relations will be mutually beneficial, as the United States alone will not be able to sell grain, corn or beans on the Cuban market. The island will have a huge niche for its tropical fruits and organic products in its American counterpart.”

Official data shows that exports of food and agricultural products from the United States rose last year compared to 2022. The total amount was $342,607,027 dollars.



