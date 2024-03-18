VIDEO: Latin singer forcibly arrested in Florida for driving with false ‘diplomatic’ license plates News from Mexico

Florida, USA.- A Latin singer She was ejected from her vehicle and later arrested. Last Tuesday when she was supposedly surprised Driving with a fake diplomatic license plateEarlier her boyfriend was also arrested in the same crime.

Cecilia Celina Mercado32, who performs under the stage name Ceci, was arrested Audi Q5 for a traffic violation, as reported by Local 10.

According to the New York Post, when Sunny Isles Beach police asked the singer to show her driver’s license, She gave them her passport and claimed to be “immune”..

A video of the initial encounter, recorded by Mercado’s passenger, shows an officer grabbing his arm and telling him to get out of the car.

“Please get your supervisor now, he’s getting into our vehicle, I feel threatened!” The passenger, identified by media as Scott Huss, screams in the video.

“He’s getting to our vehicle, I’m in danger, I’m in danger, I’m in danger,” cried Huss. “Take her off now, take her off now!”

“They have no jurisdiction over you,” Huss added. “She’s not a citizen of the United States, they have no jurisdiction.”

A tense exchange continues between the singer and the police, with Huss telling them off “They’ll be fired from their jobs, and she’ll get $250,000.”.

Mercado, who was born in the Bronx, After refusing to comply he is forcibly removed from Audi.

She is then seen being handcuffed, with officers telling her that if she had simply “compiled”, things would not have escalated.

“I did. I gave them my passport.”said the singer.

Mercado told officers the vehicle was registered to the United States Department of State.

However, investigators discovered that Mercado’s license plates that claimed she was a “diplomat” were fake, according to the outlet.

The driver featured in the video was stopped by our officers for a traffic violation. He then claimed that he had ‘immunity’. “She repeatedly refused to comply with officers’ commands and was placed in handcuffs,” the department said in a statement.

market She was released on $2,500 bail. on Wednesday.

Outside the prison, he told reporters that he was “US National” and confirmed that he was born in the Bronx.

When asked about the fake license plates, the singer stood his ground and said they were legit.

They are not wrong. “They are fully registered in my private trust and my private vehicle, which by law I am allowed to have a vehicle under trust,” the singer said.

She is charged with having a false registration, plate or decal on a motor vehicle.

Mercado’s boyfriend, Andres Lopez-Escobar, picked her up from jail on WednesdayAccording to the media, in a car with false diplomatic plates.

The police stopped the car, broke the driver’s window and refused to open it.

Lopez-Escobar, 22, faces charges of driving without a valid driver’s license, possession of a false license plate, motor vehicle registration or sticker and resisting an officer without violence, according to the outlet.

Police also shared that officers removed multiple firearms from the car.

The Bronx-born singer posted a series of Instagram stories to her 195,000 followers in which people are saying “untrue things” and has always been a “good community girl,” according to the Daily Mail.

I will not give up and defend my position. There’s so much going on in this world, especially with me, I’m such a community girl and so good for my community… It’s not fair! “My family is in the New York Police Department.”

