Woman gets life sentence for leaving daughter alone to go on vacation

lThe mother of a 16-month-old baby who died after being left alone in a Cleveland, Ohio home for eight days while she was on vacation on an island, has been sentenced to life in prison.The authorities informed this on Monday.





Crystal Candelario, 31, pleaded guilty last February The charges relate to the death of her 16-month-old daughter Jaelyn last year.

The woman admitted that she left her daughter alone and unattended indoors from June 8 to June 16, 2023, during which time she was on vacation in Puerto Rico and Detroit (Michigan).. According to court documents, Candelario told Cuyahoga County police he left the girl alone while he went on a trip.

Police found the girl “wrapped in a dirty blanket” with feces and urine.

Jaylene died of starvation and severe dehydration due to neglect. Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Elizabeth Mooney said at Monday’s sentencing hearing, according to information cited by NBC.

The girl weighed 13 pounds, a drop of 7 pounds since her last visit to the doctor less than two months before her death, the coroner added.

Cuyahoga prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said Jaylin was “a beautiful girl who was taken away from this world. His mother’s incredible selfishness.

For his part, Candelario told the court that “every day I ask for forgiveness from God and from my daughter Jaelyn,” according to the television network.

The woman was sentenced to life in prison without the right to parole.

EFE