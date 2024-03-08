American embassy in Russia warns of “imminent” threat of attack in Moscow – Liberation

The United States is calling on its citizens to “avoid crowds”, hours after Russian intelligence services said they had foiled an attack on a synagogue in the capital. There is currently no indication that the two pieces of information are connected.

Fear on Moscow. The American Embassy in Russia shared information this Thursday, March 7, according to which “Extremists“will prepare the attack”imminent» Targetlarge gatherings“In the capital. The American representation, which has repeatedly asked its citizens to leave Russia immediately since the start of the war in Ukraine, did not give further details about the nature of the threat. But she still told the Americans there “Avoid crowds” and “concert“, and “Pay attention to their surroundings», within 48 hours of the publication of its press release.

Hours before the warning issued by the United States, the Russian intelligence services (FSB) announced that they had foiled an attack on a synagogue in Moscow planned by the Afghan cell of the Islamic State group. At the moment there is nothing to confirm that the two pieces of information are connected. Jihadi organizationPrepared to attack synagogue worshipers with weapons“, according to the FSB. When approached during the operation in the Kaluga region, southwest of the capital, the terrorists resisted the Russian special forces and “Neutral» Indicate intelligence services, by return fire. “Firearms, ammunition, as well as components for making improvised explosive devices were found and seized.», they clarify. Russia regularly announces that it has foiled plans to attack suspected Islamic cells.