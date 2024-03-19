Israel-Hamas war: Who is Marwan Issa, the number 3 of the Palestinian Islamic movement, whose death is confirmed by the United States

White House National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan made the announcement during a press conference.

It is official, last week a new high-ranking member of Hamas was killed during an airstrike by the Israeli army.

During a conference held this Monday, March 18, White House National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan confirmed the death of Marwan Isa, the number 3 of the Palestinian Islamic Movement. “Other leaders are hiding, perhaps in the depths of the Hamas tunnel networkCourier International reports. Justice will be done for them too.

Our colleagues at the Times of Israel make it clear that Hamas may have tried to conceal the fate of Marwan Isa.

Suspected mastermind of the October 7 attack

Yet according to Jack Sullivan, this leader of the Palestinian Islamic movement may also be at the root of the horrific October 7, 2023 attack in Israel. He emphasizes that the latter was old “58 or 59 years old”When the New York Times assures that it “A little-known member of the Hamas General Staff, keeps a low profile and rarely appears in public.”

“Experts warn that his death is not expected to have a devastating effect on Hamas’ leadership structure. Israel has killed Hamas political and military leaders in the past, but they were quickly replaced,” An American newspaper suggests and although Marwan Isa also sat “The Hamas military council and Gaza political office are overseen by Yahya Sinwar, the group’s top official in the enclave.”