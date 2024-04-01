Russia reacts to Anne Hidalgo’s statements and threatens France with a boycott of its products.

Declarations of Anne Hidalgo Do not enter Russia. The mayor of Paris has made his fourth visit to Ukraine in recent days, following the outbreak of war against Russia. A trip during which she declared that Russian and Belarusian athletes are not “not welcome” In the Olympic Games, which will be held from July 26 to August 11, suggests Parisian 30 March Saturday. “I want to tell Russian athletes and Belarusian (athletes) that they are not welcome in Paris and to tell Ukrainian athletes and the entire Ukrainian people that we support them very actively, very strongly”she said in a video broadcast on YouTube by the Ukrainian channel United News.

The day after the publication of Anne Hidalgo’s statements, Russia responded through a spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Minister, Maria Zakharova, reports world . On a telegram, she threatened France with a boycott of French products in Russia: “So far, French products are not labeled with “We are not welcome in Moscow” stickers, but I know that our patrons will not be stopped if they decide to do so”she said.

A reference to farmers’ anger

In her reply to Anne Hidalgo, Maria Zakharova believes that Russia has “A wide selection of products that can replace many French products”. A spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry also referred to farmers’ anger and mobilization earlier in the year: “One more announcement like this and representatives of the French business world will follow the farmers and storm Paris town halls”..