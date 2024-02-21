The biggest star of the song comes to Fortnite for a concert that already promises to be extraordinary!

After the weekend, it looks like the international pop icon is gearing up to kick off Season 2 of the Fortnite Festival tomorrow! The big announcement was made by the star, who responded to a popular meme linking her to the making of Epic Games. waiting for, Fans are wondering what kind of performance they will be able to see!

Lady Gaga at Fortnite Festival!

Developed by Rock Band Harmonix Studios, acquired by Epic Games in 2021, Fortnite Festival is a music game in which players can perform in groups with friends or play solo with songs from popular artists through Fortnite.

For its first season, The teams at Epic Games turned to The Weekend, releasing a skin, in addition to a handful of songs from the artist that have been made available for playback. On top of all this, the music video for the single Popular was launched exclusively in the game.

yesterday, International star Lady Gaga announced an upcoming collaboration with the Fortnite Festival on Twitter. Season 2 of the production arrives tomorrow, and the star released an image of her in-game silhouette dressed in her Chromatica ball gown. The singer and actress made the big announcement in response to one of her tweets, which has since become a meme: “What is a fortnight”. So she corrects her spelling mistake, and prepares to step into the spotlight!

What does the pop star have in store for us at the Fortnite Festival?

Ever since this big announcement, Fortnite Festival fans and players have been wondering what Lady Gaga has in store for them. For now, we know that the Chromatica Gaga Armor Outfit will be available by the end of Season 2 along with the Chromatica Bass, Chromatica Microphone, Stupid Love Music Track, and the Accelerating Rain emote along with the Item Shop! More details on the official collaboration website.

As a reminder, Season 2 of the Fortnite Festival will begin on February 22, When players can expect the collaboration to be officially announced. One thing is for sure, Epic Games Productions users are eagerly waiting to discover this collaboration with Lady Gaga!