Almost all of California is under a flood warning as rain continues to threaten the state

(CNN) — Los Angeles is at significant risk of flooding and nearly the entire population of California is under a flood warning as rain continues to fall across the state. Authorities are urging people to stay off the roads as they pose a risk of flooding and landslides.

California continues to recover from a powerful storm earlier this month that brought unprecedented rainfall and triggered hundreds of landslides in the southern part of the state.

Here’s what you should know:

• About 37 million people under flood warnings: Waves of rain drenched much of California on Monday, but the heaviest waves headed for Southern California. Heavy rain moved away from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties Monday morning and reached the Los Angeles metropolitan area by early afternoon.

• Airports and roads closed due to flooding: Santa Barbara Airport closed Monday and said it would remain closed until further notice due to “significant flooding.” “There were several reports of flooding and rocks and debris on roads,” the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said. The California Transportation Agency reported that several highways across the state were closed due to flooding and rockslides.

• Save water: Two people were safely extricated from a flooded vehicle in San Luis Obispo County Monday morning, according to fire officials. A photograph from the scene showed a vehicle submerged up to its hood in muddy-brown water.

#trafficalert: A one-way traffic control is in place on State Route 84 east of Palomares in Alameda County due to a slipout. Go to Caltrans Quickmap for live traffic conditions https://t.co/cipKtcceGE pic.twitter.com/NCveKYMNXO — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) February 19, 2024

• Rare severe weather risk: There was a Level 2 risk of 5 for severe thunderstorms for the Sacramento Valley in California this Monday. This is the first such forecast since February 2015. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued this Monday afternoon and evening with damaging wind gusts, hail and even a few brief tornadoes.

• There are no more migration warnings: Santa Barbara County officials issued evacuation warnings for some flood-prone areas ahead of the storm on Saturday. An evacuation warning was issued Monday for a portion of southwest Los Angeles County due to fears of mud and debris flows, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

• Torrential rains warn of flash floods: Flash flood warnings were issued Monday morning for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, where 50 to 127 millimeters of rain inundated the area and up to 228 millimeters of water fell on higher elevations. The warning ended Monday night. A second flash flood warning this Monday, which has also ended, centered on part of Los Angeles County. The county received 25 to 76 millimeters of rain.







Rainy days increase the risk of flooding

Heavy rain will continue after Monday as a river-based atmospheric storm stalls off the West Coast. The Weather Prediction Center issued a forecast of heavy rain through Tuesday for most of California.

Rain will continue across much of the state on Tuesday, but flash flooding will become more isolated in nature as the storm’s river-atmosphere coupling weakens.

However, wet soils will have little capacity to withstand additional rainfall and flooding is a concern.

Major cities facing the highest risk of flooding over the next few days include Los Angeles with a Level 3 risk of 4 on Monday and Tuesday and Santa Barbara with a Level 2 risk of 4 on Monday and Tuesday. San Diego is under a level 2 of 4 threat as of Tuesday.

The National Weather Service office in Los Angeles warned that “significant flooding” was possible and expected 50 to 76 millimeters of rain, with up to 254 millimeters in isolated areas of the Santa Lucia and Santa Ynez Mountains.

Downtown Los Angeles could see 50 to 76 millimeters of rain Monday afternoon through Tuesday. This adds to the historic rainfall recorded in the city earlier this month, and this February could be the wettest on record in Los Angeles.

This week’s storm and the early February storm were both fueled by atmospheric rivers. However, the ongoing storm is tapping much less moisture compared to the storm earlier in the month and is therefore unlikely to become extreme.

The forecast office in Los Angeles also issued warnings about possible large mudslides or rockslides on canyon roads and debris flows in areas recently burned by wildfires.

The first round of rain came last Friday night and Saturday with isolated thunderstorms. Rain soaked the ground in northern California’s Del Norte County earlier in the weekend and a rock slide closed part of US Highway 101.

TRAFFIC ALERT: US 101 is completely closed due to an active rock slide at last chance grade (PM 14.73) in Del Norte County. There is no estimated reopening time. https://t.co/faudYOtp7p#DelNorteCounty pic.twitter.com/GRc3T0mIid — Caltrans District 1 (@CaltransDist1) February 17, 2024

The city of San Francisco, which is under a Level 2 flood and rain threat through Tuesday, is providing 10 free sandbags to some residents and businesses. Officials are concerned about “moderate to heavy rains”, which could cause flooding. Publication of the city in X.

Parts of the Bay Area received between 19 and 38 millimeters of rain from Friday night into Monday morning, with higher amounts of 50 to 89 millimeters in higher areas near the coast.

Flooding began in the northern bay area on Sunday night. Sonoma County firefighters captured video of river-like flooding on a fully submerged highway.

A round of rain will end in California Wednesday night as the main storm driving the wet weather moves east, crossing the Rocky Mountains.

Higher altitudes strain for heavy snowfall

The office also said Sunday that a winter storm warning is in effect until 10 a.m. this Wednesday.

“The heaviest snowfall will occur tonight through Monday morning. Travel in the Sierra will be difficult due to possible road closures, chain checks and reduced visibility,” forecasters at X said.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for the Eastern Sierra. The weather service said 90 centimeters to 1.5 meters of snow is possible at elevations of 820 meters or higher. Forecasters said winds could reach 80 kmph.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area, including the Sierra Pass, through Wednesday morning.

The Reno office said the storm is expected to bring heavy snow and gusty winds, and travel through Sierra passes, including Donner Summit, Echo Summit and Carson Pass, could be “very difficult or impossible.” With Monday being a holiday, forecasters are warning travelers of increased traffic, so they should prepare for long journeys and possible delays.

— CNN’s Cindy Von Quidno, Ashley R. Williams, Eliana Hebert and Sara Tonks contributed to this report.