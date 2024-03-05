Alaia Baldwin – Biography of Alaia Baldwin with Gala.fr

Born on January 23, 1993, Alia Baldwin is the older sister of model Hailey Bieber. Justin Bieber’s wife, three years his junior. They both grew up in New York with their parents, actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kenya Baldwin, who is originally from Brazil. Aaliyah and Hailey are the nieces of actor Alec Baldwin.

She has a career as a model just like her younger sister. The girl poses for magazines and brands like Philipp Plein, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. Grazia And Harper’s Bazaar. It is also involved in the fight against endometriosis.

On February 24, 2024, Alia Baldwin Arono has been arrested by police while partying at a bar called Club Elan, in the city of Savannah, Georgia. She allegedly started a fight with security members when she tried to use the staff restroom. After denying the facts, she ended up pleading self-defense.

On the private side, Alaia married producer and director Andrew Arono on September 2, 2017, in Tarrytown, New York. Her sister Haley is her maid of honor and her cousin Ireland Baldwin, daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, is also on the guest list. They have a daughter together, Iris Elle, who was born in August 2020. Aaliyah is a bridesmaid in her sister’s wedding to Justin Bieber in 2019.