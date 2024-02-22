Entertainment

The rumored Scarlet Witch movie gets the update we’ve all been waiting for

Elizabeth Olsen is best known for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The character received an interesting arc Wandavision, Wanda is led to embrace her Scarlet Witch persona. However, following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessOlsen has been absent from the MCU.

Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision's SteelElizabeth Olsen in WandaVision's Steel
Elizabeth Olsen in a still Wandavision

A solo project focusing on Scarlet Witch has long been rumored. The rumored film received a much-needed update from an insider, much to the delight of most fans. After news of Olsen’s return to the MCU hit online, fans took to social media to voice their thoughts on a potential Scarlet Witch project. Here’s the latest update on the rumored Scarlet Witch solo movie and when Olsen might return to the title role.

A The Scarlet Witch A solo movie

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch is one of the most popular characters in the MCU. The character was also at the forefront of Phase Four of the MCU, which featured heavily in the limited series Wandavision and film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, the latter ends with the apparent death of the Scarlet Witch.

Elizabeth Olsen in a still from Avengers: Infinity War (2018).Elizabeth Olsen in a still from Avengers: Infinity War (2018).
Elizabeth Olsen in a still Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

In the recent past, rumours The Scarlet Witch solo movie has taken social media by storm. Now the interior MyTimeToShine Hello has shared an update about the rumored project on X. In response to a fan question about the project, Scooper tweeted the following:

According to MyTimeToShineHello, a solo project focusing on Elizabeth Olsen’s character will be released sometime in the meantime. Avengers 5 And Avengers 6. from the sixth The Avengers A film is expected to be made Avengers: Secret Wars, the insider’s tweet also suggests that a Scarlet Witch solo movie is likely to be released after that project. However, if MyTimeToShineHello’s claims are true, then a The Scarlet Witch The film may hit our screens between 2026 and 2027.

Fans are excited and eager to see the Elizabeth Olsen lead The Scarlet Witch film

Although Marvel Studios has yet to confirm plans for a solo Scarlet Witch movie, many fans took a recent update from MyTimeToShineHello as confirmation of Elizabeth Olsen’s rumored return to the MCU. Moreover, fans were happy with the update as it gave them a rough timeline for when they could see Elizabeth Olsen back as Scarlet Witch in the MCU.

Elizabeth Olsen in a portrait of Doctor Strange in Multiverse of MadnessElizabeth Olsen in a portrait of Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness
Elizabeth Olsen in a still Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Here’s how fans are reacting to the latest Elizabeth Olsen-led update The Scarlet Witch Solo movie is in progress

As the tweets suggest, fans are excited and eager to see Olsen return to the MCU as Scarlet Witch in a solo movie. While nothing is set in stone just yet, Olson himself expressed interest in returning to the MCU during an interview last year. The actress also wanted to see a redemptive arc in her character and most fans echoed the sentiment.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said in 2022 that he wanted to explore more stories featuring the Scarlet Witch and would love to work with Olsen again. Hence, Olsen’s return is a strong possibility for the rumours The Scarlet Witch A solo movie in the near future.

Wandavision And Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Streaming on Disney+.

