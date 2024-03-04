Aftershocks in the United States live in the last hour today, Monday, March 4, 2024 – by USGS | Mix

The United States, a North American country, is actively prone to earthquakes due to its location in the Pacific Rim. Because of that, United States Geological Survey (USGS), an entity of the federal government, shares in real time its official report on recent earthquakes recorded in the country, mainly in the states: Texas, California, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, among other states. For this reason, Gestión Mix shares all information about how to prepare for earthquakes and possible natural disasters in the national territory.

We tell you that the USGS (United States Geological Survey) It is a scientific agency of the US federal government whose main mission is to study and share scientific information on various aspects of the country’s geology, topography, hydrology, biology and cartography. Through its interactive map The latest earthquake, Available on its official website, You can see the last recorded earthquakes in Uncle Sam’s country.

In the US today, March 4 – USGS LIVE

Follow live the latest telluric movements recorded today, Monday, March 4, 2024 USA And find out how to prepare for an earthquake.

Which US states are most at risk for earthquakes?

According to the Earthquake Information Center of USGS, all states of the North American country have experienced some kind of earthquake. However, some states are more prone to major earthquakes than others. These are some of the states with the highest risk:

California

Alaska

Hawaii

snowfall

Washington

Seismic hazard is the risk associated with potential earthquakes in a given area and a seismic hazard map shows the relative hazards in different areas.