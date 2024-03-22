After three procedures, Megan Fox has the breasts she’s always dreamed of

Invited to participate in the podcast, the American actress answered without inhibition about her various cosmetic surgery operations.

Megan Fox, 37, has changed a lot during her career, she doesn’t hesitate to resort to cosmetic surgery to change her body. Injections, breast augmentation, rhinoplasty… she had multiple interventions to shape the silhouette and face she wanted more than anything. Guest on the podcast Call her daddy , she explains that as a little girl, she looked in the mirror to see where her breasts were. The actress adds, “I always wanted bigger breasts.

Also readBreast augmentation is no longer the most commonly performed cosmetic surgery operation in the world

The latter describes her journey: “I’ve had fake breasts since I was 21 or 22. I redid them between the first and second Transformers” before clarifying that she chose something quite quiet “because at the time, everyone used it, but it was undetectable”. But finally dissatisfied, she decided to do them a second time “(her) After breastfeeding babies (The actress is a mother of three boys, editor’s note) For (she) does not know where (her) bosom has gone, but it has gone there. Finally, she revealed the third and final intervention, more recent because of being too thin, “we can see the imperfection of the implants”. All for a total of 30,000 dollars or about 28,000 €.

“They’re not even that big. They’re 85D.

During the interview, Megan Fox also explains not to overuse the intervention because her body does not respond well to anesthesia and this remains a risk. “When I had to go in for this operation, I said to myself, ‘Listen, if you’re going to put me to sleep, if I’m going to be sick for two months with general anesthesia… I better go ahead with it. You’re going to put me in my body. Wake up with the biggest breasts.” And the surgeon says he did. And they are not that big either. It’s 85D, which is not that big, but it affects my body because I have a small body.”

actress ofExpend4bles Goes on to say that if she could have chosen a more magnificent breast, she would have done so: “I said to myself: ‘I want a reward for the pain I’ve endured – I don’t want to wake up with a B. cup.’ It makes no sense (…) I don’t care what’s in fashion, give me 1990s stripper nipples.”

Megan Fox in 2004.

Avalon / Avalon / ABACA



On the face side, here too Megan Fox resorted to a few minor touch-ups: “I’ve never had a facelift of any kind, no lateral eyebrow lift even though I wanted one! No regular forehead lift, I never used tension threads. It’s not an ethical issue but I don’t believe it really works and I’m also afraid they’ll interfere when I need a facelift.” On the other hand, she admitted that she used injections and Botox.

The actress also wanted to address allegations made against her following her appearance at the Super Bowl after-party where comments suggested she was unrecognizable due to her sunken cheeks.

Megan Fox at the Super Bowl after-party in Las Vegas on February 11.

Splash News / Splash News/ABCA



And so she must have removed the fat from her last. “I’ve never done that. (…) I’m a very thin person who doesn’t have enough fat on my body or face, so I add it. Before continuing: “Which leads me to think that I’ve never had liposuction. , didn’t do body contouring or anything like that.” In a great cosmetic surgery confession, Megan Fox seems to have said it all.