After the Supreme Court ruling, illegal entry into the territory became a criminal offense through Texas

U.S. Soldiers and law enforcement officers stand on a bridge over a group of immigrants crossing the Rio Grande into the United States in Eagle Pass, Texas, March 18, 2024. JOHN MOORE / AFP

On Tuesday March 19, the US Supreme Court lifted the suspension of a controversial Texas law that criminalizes illegal entry into the state, which borders Mexico, encroaching on the prerogatives of federal authorities. The decision, which the court’s conservative majority said was motivated by purely procedural reasons, provisionally allows the law’s entry into force, which was initially scheduled for March 5, but has been blocked by a federal court in this southern state.

Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, has for months openly defied the authority of Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration, an avowed supporter of Donald Trump, who made his rejection of immigration a centerpiece of his election campaign. He accuses her“Deliberate Inaction” faced the influx of migrants he describes“attack”.

The White House condemned the Supreme Court’s decision in a statement “Allowing harmful and unconstitutional Texas law to be enacted”Claims that she “Anarchy and confusion will sow on the southern border”.

Irreparable Damage”

An ultraconservative appeals court, ordered by the Supreme Court, lifted a stay issued by a federal trial judge. Three progressive justices of the country’s highest court recused themselves from Tuesday’s decision by six other conservative justices. Court of Appeal “Constitutionality and irreparable harm caused by a law should be considered before allowing it to take effect”One of them writes Sonia Sotomayor. “This court makes the same mistake”she adds.

The law, known as “SB 4,” signed by the governor in December, creates “The Criminal Offense of Illegal Entry into Texas from a Foreign Country”, imprisonment for six months or up to twenty years in the event of a repeat offence. Giving state authorities the power to arrest migrants and deport them to Mexico is contested by the Ministry of Justice, immigrant support NGOs and the local community.

“States have no authority over immigration unless authorized by the federal government”The first instance judge outlined on February 29, warned that this law “will pave the way for each state to adopt its own version of immigration laws”. Also violates the law “US Foreign Relations and Treaty Obligations”.He added, with particular reference to relations with Mexico.

The world with AFP

