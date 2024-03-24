After the attack on Moscow, France raised the alert level of the VIP pirate plan

Two days after an attack claimed by the Islamic State group that killed 137 people in Moscow, the French government decided on Sunday to increase the vigilpirate scheme to its highest level.

“The claim for the Moscow attack came from the Islamic State in Khorasan. However, the organization threatens France and has been involved in recent failed attack plans in several European countries, including Germany and France,” Matigne said.

The Olympics are in sight

“The Prime Minister has asked the Secretary General of Defense and National Security, under his authority, to convene a meeting tomorrow (Monday) first, bringing together all the security services affected by the increase in vijipirate levels”, we add.

In January the Vigipirate scheme was downgraded to Level 2 (“Enhanced Security – Risk of Attack”).

Four months before the Paris Olympic Games (July 26-August 11), Emmanuel Macron chaired a defense conference on the “Moscow attack and its consequences” at the Elysée on Sunday evening.

At least 137 people were killed and 182 injured in Friday’s attack on Crocus City Hall near Moscow, according to the latest reports. Investigators continue to search the wreckage of the concert hall building, which was ravaged by a massive fire started by the attackers.

The attack was claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State (IS), but Moscow has still not blamed the group.

