After the attack in Moscow, the French government raised the level of VigPirate and carried out an “emergency attack”.

The Vigipirate scheme was downgraded to Level 2 (“Enhanced Security – Risk of Attack”) on 15 January.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal made the announcement on Sunday evening “increase” In France, the vigepirate scheme at its highest level: “Emergency Attack”The attack on Moscow was claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State (IS).

“Given the Islamic State’s responsibility for attacks and the threats to our country, we have decided to elevate VijiPirate’s posture to its highest level: an attack emergency.”, suggested Gabriel Atal on X following the Defense Council at Elysee. The Vigipirate scheme was downgraded to Level 2 (“Enhanced Security – Risk of Attack”) 15th January.

Also readMoscow Attack: Vladimir Putin’s Steadfast Silence on Islamic State Claims

“The Moscow attack was claimed to have come from the Islamic State in Khorasan. However, the organization threatens France and has been involved in recent failed attack plans in several European countries, including Germany and France.Matignon mentioned. “The Prime Minister has asked the Secretary General of Defense and National Security, under his authority, to convene a meeting tomorrow (Monday) first, bringing together all the security services affected by the increase in vijipirate levels »We add.

Four months before the Olympic Games

The latest “attack emergency” posture was initiated on October 13 after the terrorist attack in Arras. She was demoted to level 2 (“Enhanced Security – Risk of Attack”On January 15, announced by Le Figaro.

Four months before the Paris Olympic Games (July 26-August 11), Emmanuel Macron presided over the Defense Council at the Elysee on Sunday evening. “The Moscow Attack and Its Consequences”.. At least 137 people were killed and 182 injured in Friday’s attack on Crocus City Hall near Moscow, according to the latest reports. Investigators continue to search the wreckage of the concert hall building, which was ravaged by a massive fire started by the attackers.

Also readMoscow Attack: “Putin and the Choice of Enemy”

The attack was claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State (IS), but Moscow has still not blamed the group. On Saturday, Vladimir Putin mentioned the Ukrainian trail, confirming that the attackers had been arrested. “As they headed for Ukraine”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused his Russian counterpart of being wanted “Change the Blame” on his country. Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the National Security Council at the White House, estimated in part that ISIS “Responsibility Only” The carnage and there was none “No Ukrainian involvement”. The attack is Russia’s deadliest in twenty years, and the bloodiest claimed by ISIS in Europe.