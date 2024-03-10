In Lebanon, Israeli strikes targeting homes kill five people, including three Hezbollah members

Five people, including three Hezbollah members and a woman, were killed and more than nine wounded in an Israeli strike targeting a house in southern Lebanon on Saturday, March 9, the official Ani agency reported.

The raid completely demolished a house located in the town of Kherbet Salem, where a couple and their two children lived. The mother, displaced with her husband from the border town of Blida, was pregnant, the agency clarified. According to the agency, neighboring houses were violently hit and all the injured were taken to hospital. Hezbollah later announced that the father and his two children were fighters for the party “Died as a Martyr”.

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, there has been an almost daily exchange of fire between the Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian Islamist movement, displacing thousands of people. At least 312 people, mostly Hezbollah fighters and 56 civilians, have been killed in Lebanon, according to AFP figures. Ten soldiers and seven civilians were killed in Israel.

Also Read | Gaza: Israel’s unjustified scorched earth policy Add to your preferences

Continued clashes between Israel and Hezbollah

If the clashes remain confined to the border areas for the moment, threats of open war are growing, with several strikes on Lebanese territory far from the border in recent weeks, killing or injuring some civilians. On Wednesday, three people, two Hezbollah fighters and a woman, were killed in an Israeli strike that demolished their home in the border town of Houla. And on February 21, an Israeli raid targeting their home killed a woman and a young child.

In mid-February, pro-Iranian party leader Hassan Nasrallah pledged to pay Israel. “By Blood” The cost of civilians killed in Lebanon, just days after seven members of the same family, but also a woman and two children were killed in an Israeli attack.

On Saturday, Hezbollah also claimed several actions against Israeli military positions along the border. The group reiterates that it will stop its attacks against Israel with a cease-fire in Gaza. But Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant recently warned that a possible cease-fire in Gaza would not hold “Purpose” Israel will push Hezbollah from its northern border by force or diplomacy.

Also Read | Articles are reserved for our subscribers Lebanon: Violence between Israel and Hezbollah intensifies, raising fears of uncontrolled escalation Add to your preferences

The world with AFP

Reuse this content