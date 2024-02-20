The EU summoned the Russian chargé d’affaires to Brussels

The European Union summoned the Russian charge d’affaires in Brussels, Kirill Logvinov, to inform him about it. “anger” After the death of Alexei Navalny in custody. The EU diplomatic service announced on Tuesday 20 February that “responsibility” About the death of an anti-Russian in prison “Ultimately lies with President Putin and the Russian authorities.” Michael Siebert, Director General of the European External Action Service for Russia, “Called on Russia to allow independent and transparent international investigation” On the death of the opponent and “Requested Russia to hand over the body of the deceased to his family without further delay and allow them to organize the last rites.”

EU diplomats also on the occasion of this summons “Reaffirmed that Russia should immediately and unconditionally release all other political prisoners paying tribute to Alexei Navalny, as well as all those arrested throughout Russia.” Follow our live stream.

Washington will announce new sanctions against Moscow. America is preparing to adopt a package of “Major Restrictions” Against Russia, the White House announced after the death in prison of Russian rival Alexei Navalny. “On the initiative of the President (if) Biden, we will announce major sanctions on Friday to hold Russia accountable for what happened. adversary, said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

France asks “An independent and thorough investigation”. The Russian authorities have for Paris “Fully Responsible”, the disappearance of this political figure in custody, according to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs. The Quai d’Orsay underscores that “Conditions of Detention (from a politician) It deteriorated significantly after the transfer to the penal colony..

Alexei Navalny’s widow “doesn’t care” about Kremlin statements. “I don’t care how the killer’s spokesman comments on my wordsYulia Navalnaya wrote on the social network Return Alexey’s body and let us bury him with dignity, don’t stop people from seeing him off.

Protester’s mother asks Vladimir Putin to hand over her son’s body. Lyudmila Navalny called on the Russian president to hand over “without delay” The remains of Alexei Navalny, in a video filmed near the penal colony where he was detained.