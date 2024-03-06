Ludovic Marin / AFP Ludovic Marin / AFP After the agricultural crisis, the first investigation of the French origin reveals the extent of the fraud

Originally from France – ” Made in France » Which really wasn’t. In early February, amid the agricultural crisis, Bruno Le Maire announced measures to calm farmers’ anger, large-scale controls on the French origin of products. After more than a month, the first results are not great.

The Ministry of Economy on Wednesday March 6 indicated that 683 out of 2000 entities controlled by its services “Incongruities” According to a press release, about the French origin of their food products. During his announcement on February 1, he mentioned 10,000 checks spread by the year 2024 by the services of the Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF).

The first 2000 checks were covered “On all raw and fresh food products, especially in the fruit and vegetable, meat products and alcoholic beverage sectors”This was suggested by Bruno Le Maire and Trade Minister Olivia Grégoire on Wednesday.

“413 warnings will be sent to organizations whose non-compliance is caused by a lack of knowledge of the rules”It is detailed. “For the most serious violations, 130 requests for compliance by injunction will be made, 2 administrative fines will be issued and about 150 criminal reports will be sent to the courts”Bursey continues.

He remembers “Frankization” – That is to say “Declare French origin for products such as fruit and vegetables, meat, which are not” – constitutes a deceptive commercial practice, punishable by up to 2 years in prison and a fine of 300,000 euros for individuals and up to 10% of turnover for legal entities..

No in these cases “Frankization” proved, “Consumers are deceived, pay too much and may be disappointed by the quality of the product; French producers suffer from unfair competition, lose outlets unfairly and cannot grow”The ministry adds.

“DGCCRF controls to continue throughout 2024”Refers to a press release.

