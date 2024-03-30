Why the Auchan hypermarket in La Senne was blocked this Friday

Whistles, foghorns, flags, signs… On this Friday morning, around sixty strikers gathered at several locations in the Auchan shopping center to noisily greet customers. The national movement inspired by the Inter-Union Movement (1), whose first day of protest took place on March 22, continued this Friday.

This is the movement “historical” Say unions united under a single banner in an unprecedented way. “Salaries have not increased as desired, Jean-Paul Barbier, CGT Auchan union representative summarizes. Earlier we used to benefit from bonus, but today it has ended.“

“We are not happy to close the store on one of the biggest weekends of the year, grimaces Greg Bartolomey, CFDT union representative. Employee salary is 1,100-1,200 Euros. On the cost of food, a lost day of work weighs the balance.”

The first wave of strikers assembled at 4 a.m., before investing at 8 a.m., three strategic points, including the northern entrance roundabout. Among the strikers, all generations were represented, from the youngest to retirees, such as their oldest and mascot, Odette, a 78-year-old retiree who experienced the mammoth era.

Towards a third consolidation?

This Friday, about sixty striking Auchan employees raised their voices to demand an increase in their salaries.

Photo by Al.R.

While other major retail groups would have gestured for a 3% pay rise, Ochan proposed just 1.3%. So a sign: “Inflation +4.9%, Salaries +1.3%, Shameful!” “We are gradually being given more and more tasks to do”says the historical employee in charge of the shelving.

The takeover of Casino Group’s stores also sparked strikes. “Let’s redo our signs before going to buy a casino, Plague Jerome Valleto, CFTC union representative. Tiles are missing in some places in the store…”

The agitation continued for a good part of the afternoon. Local representatives expressed the possibility that the third day of consolidation will begin soon, when Guillaume Darasse will assume his duties as deputy general manager of Auchan Retail on April 2.