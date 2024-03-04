After Navalny’s death, Canada announced new sanctions against Russia

Canada announced new sanctions against Russian officials on Sunday, March 3, following the death of Alexei Navalny “Clear and systematic violation” Human rights violations committed by Russia. Six senior officials and high-ranking staff members from the criminal prosecution, judicial and correctional services are targeted by this new series of Canadian sanctions.

In a press release, Ottawa indicated that these officials “participated in human rights violations Alexei Navalny Until his cruel punishment and finally, his death.. “Along with its partners, Canada will continue to press the Russian government to conduct a full and transparent investigation into the death of Alexei Navalny.”Foreign Affairs Minister, Melanie Joly, announced.

A “Real Threat”

After the death of Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin, Justin Trudeau’s government summoned the Russian ambassador to Canada. “Demand for full and transparent investigation” On his death. The Russian dissident died under unclear circumstances on February 16 at a penal colony in the Arctic, where he was serving a 19-year prison sentence. “extremism”. He was 47 years old.

His family, his relatives and many Western leaders have accused the Kremlin mastermind “Responsible” his “murder”, which the Kremlin vehemently denies. The Russian president, who has warned the West in recent days “Real Threat” A nuclear war in the event of escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, has still not commented on the death of its main opponent, whose name it has never mentioned.