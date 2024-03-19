Vladimir Putin orders FSB to ‘punish’ pro-Russian-Ukraine fighters

Vladimir Putin commanded the Russian security services, the FSB “to punish” Pro-Kiev Russian fighters are carrying out attacks in regions bordering Ukraine, calling them“garbage” And no “traitor”, Tuesday 19 March. “We must not forget who they are, know them by name. Wherever they are we will punish them indiscriminately”, warned the Russian president in a speech to officials from the FSB, the powerful security service that also controls the country’s borders. Follow our live stream.

The Russian military has claimed to have captured the village of Orlivka, a new advance in the east of the country. The capture comes at a time when the Ukrainian army is short of men and ammunition due to the end of American aid. The Russian Ministry of Defense makes it clear that it has too “corrected his position” The area, located northwest of the city of Avdivka, was conquered by Moscow in February.

The US Defense Secretary promised that the US would not let Ukraine down. The announcement comes despite the reluctance of Republican elected officials who support former President Donald Trump to block American aid in Congress. “We are committed to providing Ukraine with all the resources it needs to resist Russian aggression,” Lloyd Austin declared in front of reporters.

Russia plans to evacuate 9,000 children from Ukraine border region. “We are evacuating a large number of villages, and we now plan to evacuate around 9,000 children from shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces.” said the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region. He further said that 16 people were killed and 98 injured in a week that has been the target of increasing attacks since March 12.