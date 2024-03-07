Hamas delegation knocks on the door of negotiations in Cairo

Update on the situation – Negotiations for a ceasefire between representatives of Hamas, Egypt, Qatar and the United States are expected to resume next week.

Hamas delegation leaves Egypt. China on Thursday a “ Immediate ceasefire » In Gaza, it is called “ Shame on the culture » War between Israel and Hamas, when Hamas slams the door on ceasefire talks. Le Figaro Takes stock of the latest events connected with the conflict.

A delegation of Hamas left Cairo

A Hamas delegation has been in Egypt since Sunday to discuss a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is fighting a Palestinian Islamist movement. “ Left Cairo » Thursday, according to pro-government Egyptian media Al-Cahra Newsquoting a senior official.

“ Initial responses » Israel has been at war with Hamas since the Palestinian movement’s unprecedented attack on Israeli soil on October 7. “ Does not meet minimum requirements » formulated by Hamas and specifically related to a firm cease-fire and withdrawal of Israeli troops, a senior official in the Palestinian Islamic movement told AFP.

Negotiations between representatives of Hamas, Egypt, Qatar and the United States “ Will resume next week »During Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims, according to this source, to seek a ceasefire in the war that began with an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian movement on Israeli soil on October 7.

China describes it “Shame” The war in Gaza

China on Thursday a “ Immediate ceasefire » In Gaza, it is called “ Shame on the culture » The war between Israel and Hamas is entering its sixth month despite efforts by mediators to achieve a ceasefire.

“ The fact is that today the 21st Century, this humanitarian disaster cannot be stopped is a human tragedy, more than that, it is a shame for civilization. », Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference in Beijing. He reiterated his country’s support for that “ perfect » The accession of the Palestinian state to the UN, Wang Yi once again requested “ Immediate ceasefire » In the besieged region.

condemns Beijing “pressure” Defends its relations with the American and Russia

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemned the behavior of the United States to the press on Thursday and praised the Beijing-Moscow partnership. The veteran 70-year-old diplomat condemned multiple American attempts to exercise “ pressure » on Beijing and condemned “ Willingness to blame China under any pretext »WHO “ reached unimaginable levels ». “ The means of pressure on China are constantly renewed and the list of unilateral sanctions is constantly extended. »Wang Yi lamented. “ We strongly oppose any hegemony and intimidation. » Wang Yi was speaking at the annual session of the Chinese Parliament.

On the issue of the China Sea, of which Beijing claims almost all the islands, Washington regularly backs Manila. Wang Yi pleaded “ Certain countries outside the region should not stir up unrest or take sides » And shouldn’t be “ troublemakers » In this marine area.

Wang Yi also defended his country’s good relations with Russia on Thursday, amid criticism of China by Western countries over the Ukrainian issue. “ China and Russia have created a new model for great power relations, completely different from the old Cold War era. »Wang Yi said. “ On the basis of non-alignment, non-conflict and non-targeting of third countries, we will move forward on the path of lasting good-neighborly friendship and deepen our comprehensive strategic cooperation. » With Moscow, he stressed.

