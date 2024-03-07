The EMEA Masters returns for 2024 with changes for the Summer Split

Riot Games announced the return of the EMEA Masters in 2024, introducing updates to the competitive format, particularly for the Summer Split. Through this action, Riot Games wants to invigorate the competitive landscape, increase competitiveness and increase enthusiasm among fans and players.

The EMEA Masters returns for 2024

In 2023, Riot Games expanded the ecosystem by integrating two new EMEA Regional Leagues (ERL), strengthening the region’s representation. The ERL infrastructure and EMEA Masters have allowed exceptional talent to progress to the LEC, with some reaching the finals of the 2024 LEC Winter Split. Riot Games wants to give every deserving team and player a chance to shine this year. The EMEA Summer Split Finals took place on the main stage during the LEC Season Finals 2023 and Riot Games is pleased to announce that the EMEA Masters Summer Split 2024 finalists will compete at the LEC Season Finals 2024 in Munich.

The Spring Split

For the 2024 Spring Split, it will take place in a very similar competitive format. Unfortunately Riot Games only has a two-week window in the competitive calendar for the 2024 EMEA Masters Spring Split – due to overall calendar restrictions – starting on April 15 and ending on April 28. To resolve this situation, the number of matches played in parallel will be increased, but the total number of matches will remain the same.

For 2024, the Riot Games will continue the three-stage approach, with 28 teams competing over two weeks. As a reminder, here is the Spring Split format:

Play-in : 16 teams, divided into four groups of four. Bo1 format, double round-robin. The top two teams from each group qualify for the knockouts.

: 16 teams, divided into four groups of four. Bo1 format, double round-robin. The top two teams from each group qualify for the knockouts. Play-ins (knock-outs) : 8 teams will participate in Bo3 series. The top four teams advance to the group stage.

: 8 teams will participate in Bo3 series. The top four teams advance to the group stage. Group stage : 16 teams, divided into four groups of four. Bo1 format, double round-robin. The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs.

: 16 teams, divided into four groups of four. Bo1 format, double round-robin. The top two teams from each group advance to the playoffs. playoffs : 8 teams will compete in a single elimination Bo5 tree.

The Summer Split

For Summer Split 2024, Riot Games is introducing changes. First, it will now be held in three stages: Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ), Group Stage and Playoffs. You will also see a total of 38 teams competing in the entire tournament.

Last chance qualifier

The LCQ will see 24 teams compete for tickets to the group stage – with one to three teams competing per region. Riot Games will share more information on the EMEA Masters Summer Split 2024 opening stage format in the coming months.

Group stage

The group stage will consist of 16 teams, 13 of which will automatically qualify, ie the winners of each ERL Summer Split Final. The remaining three teams will qualify through our LCQ. In the Bo3, four groups of four teams will compete for victory in the GSL format. Teams will be divided into their respective groups after drawing lots. For a quick explanation of the GSL format, if you win twice, you advance to the next step. Teams will have a total of three chances to get out of their group. The top two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the playoffs.

playoffs

The top eight teams of the tournament will fight for the crown in the playoffs. The format will be double elimination, with the top seed from the group stage placed in the higher bracket and the second seed in the lower bracket. All matches will be played in Bo3 except for Lower Bracket Final and Grand Final, which will be played in Bo5. Like the 2023 EMEA Masters, this year’s Summer Finals will be played on a bigger stage, during the 2024 LEC Roadshow. The two finalists will face off against the public for the title of champion