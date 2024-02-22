A natural sleeping pill, this delicious drink can save you 30 minutes of sleep every night

Researchers have shown that this naturally melatonin-rich juice can increase sleep time by 30 minutes at night.

Difficulty sleeping, waking up at night… insomnia will affect 2 out of 10 women and 1 in 10 men, according to Public Health France. So sleep disorders are very common. “While medications can be a transitional aid when taken properly and in the short term, there is a long term solution. Rarely take sleeping pills. Ultimately, sleeping pills are not effective for insomnia and may cause other problems, such as difficulty concentrating, or drowsiness or falling during the day.“, neurologist and sleep doctor, Dr. Nicholas Vitello, told us during a report on insomnia. It’s better to choose natural alternatives…

Increase sleep time by 30 minutes

Researchers at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge in the United States may have found out A more natural solution. In their study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food, they suggest that drinking a glass of cherry juice daily can increase sleep duration by up to 30 minutes in people with chronic insomnia. To achieve this observation, the researchers asked 15 healthy people (8 men, 7 women) over the age of 15 65 years to drink every day 2 weeks In the morning (between 8 and 10 am) a 230 ml glass of cherry juice and Another glass 230 ml one to two hours before bedtime. There was a two-week break, after which the participants drank the same amount of a so-called “placebo” drink for two weeks. During this testing phase, the researchers used each participant’s sleep in the studyPolysomnograph, a device that records sleep, ventilation and body movements throughout the night. Participants were also asked to respond A questionnaire on their feelings of fatigue, lethargy, anxiety or depression. At the end of the analysis, the researchers showed that the total duration of sleep after drinking 2 glasses of cherry juice 418 minutes (Either 7 hours) compared to 388 min (mean 6h30) before the experiment and 409 min (mean 6h45) with the placebo drink. Also, there was a period of nocturnal vigils A reduction of 17 minutes When participants drank cherry juice.

More effective than valerian?

The cherry juice given to the participants was made from Montmorency cherries, a variety of sour cherry. In one glass, there was the equivalent of 50 cherries (so participants were drinking the equivalent of 100 cherries per day). These are sour cherries.”Relatively high melatonin contentA substance that regulates sleep”. According to the researchers, the effect on sleep is also linked to the fact that they are very rich in anthocyanins (pigments responsible for their red color), “Anti-inflammatory agents that may be closely linked to sleep modulation“. This study has limitations and needs to be supplemented by other research. However, researchers already believe that sour cherry juice “Equal or greater effects To the observers in the study on valerian and melatonin, Two of the most studied natural products against insomnia. These effects, however, were much smaller than evidence-based insomnia treatments: Hypnotic agents (midazolam and propofol) And Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) for insomnia“, they conclude.