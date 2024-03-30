A new disinformation announcement from the manager on Xavi

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

It has been several weeks since Xavi announced his departure from FC Barcelona at the end of the season. While the announcement made it possible to release some Catalan players with the more lucrative Barça collectively speaking, the leaders have not lost hope of the 2010 world champions reversing their decision. What Rafa Yust confirmed again for Movistar: “I hope and want him to continue here because we are talking about a long-term project with him, not one or two seasons. We will try to convince Xavi, it is up to him to decide“

Rafa Yuste wants to convince Xavi!

Then he continued: “Xavi already knows what we want, and I try to explain it as much as I can.“He explained before welcoming his decisions to trust the youth of Lamassia such as Lamin Yamal and Pau Qubarsi:”It is a matter of pride for us to do so well at this age. We must congratulate Xavi for his tenacity when it comes to giving roles to La Masia’s youngsters.“. PSG will obviously have to be careful in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Young shoots.