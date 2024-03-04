After her cycling trip between Nantes and Lourdes, Anais presents a film on obesity and its prejudices.

See my news

This Monday March 4 is World Obesity Day. And the day the film came outAnaïs Le Ménahèze.

Originally from Maisdon-sur-Sèvre (in the Nantes vineyards in the Loire-Atlantique), she directed – “what was initially intended to be a short film” – a 40 minute film. Fighting prejudice Everyday life is linked to obesity, the common theme of which was his 800 km cycling challenge between Nantes and Lourdes undertaken over 12 days in September 2023.

I tell my story. My illness and its prejudices. How I live it and fight it. Through this film I want to show that even if we are fat, we are able to face this kind of challenge, to play sports. The goal is for it to be seen by as many people as possible and for health professionals to use it during training and conferences. Anaïs Le Ménahèze

Supported by many regional health agencies

“It is the fruit of a year and a half of the project. Even if it feels awkward just seeing myself on screen, I’m happy! It was great experience, I learned a lot about the world of directing,” continues Anas Le Menahez, who was Supported his project It was supported by APOP France (Association for the Management of Obesity Prevention in Pediatrics) and several regional health agencies (Pays de la Loire, French Comte and Auvergne Rhône Alpes).

Personal film to create awareness among common people

Image professionals helped him do that. Part of the filming took place in November at a studio in Lyon.

This Personal film Where the archives of her childhood emerge among her family and friends, which can bring awareness to the issue of obesity among the general public, is far from a cliché. the disease Affects 17% of adults In France, the figure continues to rise.

First film discussion this Thursday in Clermont-Ferrand

title Life basicallyThe subject of the film will be a Cinema discussion This Thursday March 7 in Clermont-Ferrand at the initiative of the University Hospital of the city of Evergne.

a ProjectionOpen to all, this Sunday, March 10, at 5 p.m., is also scheduled at the Social Center of Saint Herblain (near Nantes), in the presence of Anaïs Le Ménahèze, who expects a very emotional moment.

New Bike-Swim Challenge in September

Overweight since childhoodShe wants to be back in the saddle in a few months at the age of 31.

“I’m setting myself a new challenge in September on the Breton coast: cycling in the morning… and swimming in the afternoon! Because I saw another great challenge of doing a long swimming crossing in 2025.

Always with this Aim to fight Against discrimination linked to obesity.

People can contact Anaïs Le Ménahèze directly on social networks or at (email protected) for any contacts, knowledge, places or films to share.

